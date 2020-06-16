ALBANY — As Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for a “fundamental redefinition” of policing last week, vacancies existed for more than a year on two state panels set up to improve and maintain high standards, CNHI has learned.
Both of those panels — the Law Enforcement Accreditation Council and the Municipal Police Training Council — are controlled by the Cuomo administration.
‘NOT JUST YELLING OUT THE WINDOW’
Cuomo, reacting to the alleged killing by police of George Floyd in Minneapolis and citing a string of fatal encounters between African American men and New York City officers over the past three decades, is now threatening to end state funding for local governments that fail to enhance accountability over police agencies.
Local governments, he said, must address the police use of force, crowd management, bias awareness, outreach efforts and de-escalation techniques.
“They have to have a transparent citizen complaint disposition procedure, so if you make a complaint, it’s not just yelling out the window,” the governor said.
‘I’M PRETTY UPSET’
But his statements have now sparked questions as to why Cuomo has waited to fill vacancies on the two councils that promote model policies, procedures and training requirements for some 500 police agencies throughout New York.
Stephen Acquario, the director of the New York State Association of Counties, said he welcomed the governor’s interest in improving policing and noted his group would work with his administration and local government officials to accomplish those objectives.
But he said he was disappointed that the Cuomo administration has not acted on the association’s recommendation for a vacant seat on the Law Enforcement Accreditation Council.
“I’m pretty upset about that,” Acquario told CNHI. “We have a nomination to fill the vacancy that has been at the governor’s office for some time, and it is unacceptable that it has not been filled.”
Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, an officer in the New York State Sheriffs Association, said there are two vacancies that have gone unfilled for more than a year at the Municipal Police Training Council. He said it amounts to “hypocrisy” for Cuomo to argue police agencies need to be overhauled when seats on the police councils the governor oversees have stayed empty.
‘HE NEEDS TO BE
CRITICAL OF HIMSELF’
Local police agencies, DuMond said, rely on the councils for model policy and training guidelines.
“Is he being critical of all policing in New York? Because if he is, he needs to be critical of himself,” the sheriff said.
Responding to questions from CNHI, a spokeswoman for the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, Janine Kava, said: “New York State is committed to filling these vacancies with qualified and experienced individuals who can dedicate their time to this public service.”
Kava added: “State law outlines the recommendation, nomination and appointment process and DCJS has been coordinating with the appropriate organizations to identify and nominate the best candidates to fill these important positions.”
ATTACKING POLICE
Appointees to the council are not compensated. Before joining the panels, they must complete a detailed application.
Five years before Cuomo declared that New York is leading the nation in implementing policing reforms, the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing issued a report offering 59 recommendations for building stronger bonds between communities and law enforcement and improving strategies for policing.
Patrick Phelan, president of the New York State Police Chiefs Association, said that when then-President Barack Obama’s administration released that report in 2015, there was no attempt by the Cuomo administration to spur New York police agencies to embrace the recommendations.
“I never heard anything from the governor in that vein,” said Phelan, the chief of the Greece Police Department. “He is only interested in attacking police.”
FUNDING DECISIONS
Meanwhile, he said, numerous police agencies across the state “have already been implementing the pillars of the president’s report. We didn’t contest the recommendations.”
As for the governor’s threat to financially penalize communities that fail to improve police departments, Acquario said that “funding decisions are under the prerogative of the Legislature.”
Acquario said county governments will assist in helping the governor achieve his goals of building stronger community-police ties by getting input from communities directly and developing “best practices” for the police agencies to follow.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.