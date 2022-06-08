PLATTSBURGH — If you ever dreamt of Mike Wolfe salivating over your collections of things and things and haggling over prices, wait no more.
The American Pickers return to New York to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout the state in August 2022, according to a press release.
American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel.
ANTIQUE HUNTERS
The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
Wolfe, and his brother, Robbie, and Danielle Colby Cushman are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.
Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
BACK TO NY
The Pickers haven’t been back to New York State since 2019.
“It was featured on Season 21, episode 3,” Meredith Ball, American Pickers associate producer, said.
“Mike and Danielle met with a local tattoo artist in Westchester County, NY that had an exquisite selection of high-end art.”
The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before.
They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.
PANDEMIC SAFETY
The crew at American Pickers continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC.
Nevertheless, American Pickers is excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories.
HOLY GRAILS
The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads and would love to explore hidden treasures here in the North Country.
“So to Mike and Robbie, ‘holy grail’ items would be things that are unique, rare, and come with a great story,” Ball said.
“They love learning about the history behind different pieces…where did you find it? What drew you to it? How long have you had it? and in terms of a ‘holy grail pick’ that would be a private collection that is packed with items to sift through…the bigger, more cluttered, more dusty, the better! Mike and Robbie love sifting through mounds of things to uncover the treasures beneath.”
If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com, call (646) 493-2184 or find the American Pickers Facebook page at Facebook.com/gotapick
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.