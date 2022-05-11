ROUSES POINT — The American Legion Montgomery Post 912 will be celebrating its 102nd birthday with an open house.
The public is invited to visit the post from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 13, for hamburgers and hot dogs free of charge.
On display will be the post’s history and the history of the men and women who served and settled in the area. The two nearby village cemeteries are the resting places of veterans that served as far back as the Revolutionary War.
SINCE MAY 14, 1920
The post’s charter was issued May 14, 1920, it said in a press release.
“They have lived up to the American Legion motto, Veterans Serving America, since that time,” the release said. “In their 102 years they have been an active post, serving the needs of our youth, our veterans, and our community not only in Rouses Point, but in the County, State and Nation.”
“They continue to herald patriotism through their ceremonies honoring veterans both deceased and living, as we must never forget what they and their families have endured or forsaken.”
