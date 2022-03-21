SARANAC LAKE – Adirondack Medical Center has been named one of only two New York hospitals to receive a 5-star patient experience rating from Becker’s Hospital Review.
The other hospital is Keller Army Community Hospital in West Point.
Coincidentally, Lake Placid Sports Medicine orthopaedic surgeon and Adirondack Health board member Bill Smith has scrubbed in at both hospitals.
“Positive patient experiences are the norm here, and a hallmark of our legacy,” Aaron Kramer, Adirondack Health president and CEO, said.
“This recognition is both hard-earned and well-deserved. I commend our organization for consistently going above and beyond to make our patients feel safe, respected, and valued.”
Becker's compiles the list using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.