Citizen Advocates celebrates National DSP recognition week
MALONE — Citizen Advocates celebrated National Direct Support Professionals Week in recognition of the vital role those specialized caregivers serve by supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the community.
Direct Support Professional Recognition Week is celebrated annually in mid-September across the country, with special events and ceremonies to honor the tens of thousands of workers who empower people with intellectual, developmental and other disabilities, and their families to live healthy lives of their choosing.
Citizen Advocates planned events to honor and recognize direct support professionals who work in residential settings, day habilitation and community-based services throughout the region.
"The direct support professionals who work for Citizen Advocates are skilled and compassionate individuals who provide exceptional services to those we support,” CEO James Button said. “They advance the mission of Citizen Advocates by performing challenging and personalized job responsibilities 24-hours a day to meet a broad range of needs for many individuals and families."
There is a significant amount of work direct support professionals perform behind the scenes, Citizen Advocates says, but it is essential to those who depend on their help with the activities of daily living, especially for some of the more vulnerable members of the community. Whether it is daily physical care, teaching social skills, recreational activities, or participating in community settings to develop job skills, direct support professionals fulfill the desire for independence and sense of belonging of those they support.
"DSP Recognition Week is one of many ways we can offer a heart-felt 'thank you' to the people who carry out the laws and regulations designed to protect and provide opportunity for those directly or otherwise affected by a disability,” Button said. “It’s also a very important reminder to our state legislators and policymakers that this workforce is essential, and their commitment to livable wages and training must remain a top priority.”
