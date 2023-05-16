PLATTSBURGH — The Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Initiative (ADCSI) is hosting a free conference today created to support and uplift caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
The conference is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butcher Block located at 15 Booth Dr., Plattsburgh.
The Caregiving Matters Summit will host a diverse lineup of speakers providing insights intended to inspire and inform. Additionally, attendees will get the chance to connect with fellow caregivers who truly understand their day-to-day challenges.
The day’s programming will begin with remarks from ADCSI Director Valarie Drown and Assistant Director Kimberly Comisky, followed by keynote speakers and a panel of experts.
Keynote speakers include Executive Director of the Northeastern New York Alzheimer’s Association Elizabeth Bovin, who will update attendees on the latest in Alzheimer’s disease research.
Ruth Fish, a certified family nurse practitioner at the New York State Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease, will then cover what to expect during the early stages of the disease, including during evaluation, in addition to the importance of an early diagnosis.
A panel of eight experts involved in support, education and advocacy for patients, caregivers and families affected by Alzheimer’s will then take to the stage for a discussion drawing upon their unique professional experiences.
Time is allotted for attendees to ask questions following each program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.