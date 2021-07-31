PLATTSBURGH — Lamiaa Aly, whose behind-the-scenes leadership has been integral to the continued success of the Plattsburgh Press-Republican, was recently appointed general manager of the newspaper.
In this position, Aly, 45, oversees all aspects of the organization, including circulation, advertising, the newsroom, production and payroll.
She also mentors new managers who have a promising future with the Press-Republican’s parent company, CNHI LLC.
PEOPLE, KINDNESS
A native of Egypt, Aly first came to the United States in 1997.
She joined the Press-Republican accounting office about 10 years later, making her way through positions in human resources, accounts receivable, accounts payable and more.
Aly said the people — including those she has met as a member of the Rotary Club of Plattsburgh — and their kindness are what she enjoys most about living in the North Country.
“I have always felt that everybody’s my friend. And I really mean that.”
‘EXTREME PASSION’
Aly has always been in love with newspapers, and said being general manager has allowed her to appreciate that it is a 24-hour operation, from delivery to customer service to news gathering to printing.
She praised the work ethic of the whole Press-Republican staff, adding that her and everyone else’s jobs are about holding people accountable.
Aly hopes to expand the Press-Republican’s subscriber base to contribute to the newspaper’s long-term sustainability.
Press-Republican publisher John Celestino said, when he arrived in August 2019, he saw that Aly had her hands in every part of the business.
“She is a very quick study and she has an extreme passion for the newspaper business and for what it means to the community,” he said.
“My position requires me to be in other parts of New York and Massachusetts, so in my absence Lamiaa now runs the company. We are all in good hands.”
