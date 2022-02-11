PLATTSBURGH — The North Country transportation business has received a big boost.
New Jersey Transit, in addition to their original order of 113 multi level rail cars from Plattsburgh-based railcar and locomotive manufacturer Alstom, has exercised an option to purchase 25 more railcars.
ATTESTS TO QUALITY
“When such options are exercised, it not only means further business and work at our Alstom plant, but serves as a true testimonial to the quality of the cars being produced by our area’s skilled workforce, both at Alstom and at its suppliers,” President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, Garry Douglas said.
“This is great news for all involved and further supports our region’s large and growing cluster of transportation equipment manufacturers. Congratulations to Alstom and its entire team. Onward and upward.”
According to their website, New Jersey Transit is the nation’s largest statewide public transportation system.
The company provides “more than 944,000 weekday trips on 253 bus routes, three light rail lines, 12 commuter rail lines and through Access Link paratransit service. It is the third largest transit system in the country with 165 rail stations, 62 light rail stations and more than 19,000 bus stops linking major points in New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia.”
BUS CONTRACT
The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO), along with New Jersey Transit, has also brought business to the North Country by ordering from Plattsburgh-based company Nova Bus, which produces electric buses.
METRO, a company located in the Houston, Texas region, is a major public transportation agency.
According to METRO’s website, the company operates “bus, light rail, bus rapid transit, HOV and HOT lanes, and paratransit service in the city as well as most of Harris County.”
Nova Bus was recently awarded a contract from METRO for 20 of their LFSe+ electric buses.
“As transit authorities around the country are just beginning the early transition to electric buses, Nova is winning initial contracts and putting its innovative LFSe+ model on the road from coast to coast,” Douglas said.
“This is the largest order so far and shows that the market is responding favorably to the designs and capabilities of what Nova Bus and BAE Systems are producing. Our region is emerging as a real player in the electric bus marketplace at just the right stage, and we congratulate Nova Bus, BAE Systems, their suppliers and their skilled workforce on this next piece of the unfolding history of transportation electrification.”
Local officials are optimistic about the future of the North Country after the Nova Bus contract with METRO was completed.
“Nova Bus is literally a driving force in communities around North America in becoming greener with their innovative transportation technology. They continue to be a point of pride for us here in the Town of Plattsburgh,” Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
“We look forward to their continued growth and positive impact on a more sustainable future for communities near and far.”
‘NO SURPRISE’
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said this contract could lead to even more contracts in the future.
“The North Country transportation manufacturing sector is bigger than ever so it’s no surprise that MTA chose our very own Nova Bus to fulfill a contract to build 20 electric buses. This is great news for our region and will help create and sustain more jobs in our community,” Jones said in a statement.
“As New York and our nation explores more green transportation alternatives, more contracts like this are sure to come to the North Country as we continue to expand our reputation as a world-renowned transportation manufacturing sector.”
