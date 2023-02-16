PLATTSBURGH — Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has officially joined the New York-led, multi-state consortium for the Northeast to become one of at least four regional clean energy hydrogen hubs.
The North Country Chamber of Commerce and NAmTrans announced the news Friday.
“As we see all of the emerging opportunities for our region’s green transportation equipment producers, it is exciting that Alstom is playing a global role in the development of hydrogen powered trains,” Garry Douglas, Chamber president, said.
“We’ve been pleased in the past year to facilitate visits and conversations between Alstom, Governor Hochul’s office and NYSERDA, leading to the company’s inclusion in the Hydrogen Hub initiative. This puts Alstom and our region into an historic conversation that has great potential for the future. We thank Alstom and our state partners for this development. Onward and upward!”
Planning for Alstom to join the consortium began following two key visits organized by the North Country Chamber: one in August from eight members of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s top staff responsible for Energy, Transportation, the Environment and Economic Development; and the other by New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) President and CEO, Doreen Harris, and her team in October 2022.
Now, with the official signing of the MOU, Alstom has joined a coalition of more than seven states and over 100 clean hydrogen ecosystem partners that are laying the groundwork for a proposal to the United States Department of Energy for up to $8 billion in funding.
Alstom and other consortium partners have committed to collaborating with NYSERDA, New York Power Authority (NYPA) and Empire State Development (ESD) to propose and advance clean energy hydrogen projects.
This is a significant milestone, because, if the hydrogen hub were to be selected and funded, it would create the potential for a hydrogen train, produced in New York state, to one day service the Northeast Corridor.
“We would like to thank the North County Chamber for its strong leadership and vision in growing the North County economy and say we look forward to active engagement in the NE H2 Hub,” John Cohen, VP, Public Affairs, Alstom US, said.
“We will work to support the advancement of hydrogen projects that will build on growing momentum toward a zero-emission transportation system and sustainable economic growth.”
The North Country Chamber of Commerce, NAmTrans and Alstom would like to thank Gov. Hochul, NYSERDA President/CEO Harris, and their teams for their ongoing support and assistance in making this a reality.
Read more about the development here: https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-hochul-announces-vermont-joins-multi-state-effort-create-regional-clean-hydrogen-hub
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.