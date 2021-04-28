Alleged shooter of two people in Watertown apprehended in Franklin County

WATERTOWN — State police have confirmed that the search for alleged shooter Barry K. Stewart has ended as he has been located in Franklin County.
Route 11 B is closed as police investigate the ending point of Stewart’s run that started on Clinton Street in Watertown.
Stewart apparently suffered a gunshot wound upon his apprehension, but it’s unknown whether it was self inflicted.
Stewart, 55, of Carthage, allegedly shot two people to death Wednesday afternoon inside BridgeView Real Estate Services, 145 Clinton St., Suite 111, where Stewart was formerly a real estate agent.
This Google Map shows the location that Barry K. Stewart was apprehended by police after allegedly killing two people in Watertown on Wednesday afternoon. He was caught about 95 miles from Watertown on Route 11 B near Doug Smith Road in Dickinson Center. Google Map screenshot
Law enforcement initially responded to the Clinton Street business after Jefferson County emergency dispatchers called police to respond to shots fired in the office building next to Watertown Savings Bank.
Trooper Jack L. Keller, spokesperson for state police Troop D, confirmed police were searching for the vehicle Stewart drove to the Clinton Street business with, which is a 2020 gray Ford F-150 pickup truck with a New York state license plate HUS5491.
Jefferson County emergency dispatchers reported on police radio dispatches about 2 p.m. that two people were down after being shot. They later reported at about 2:30 p.m. that law enforcement were searching for the pickup truck.
Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. confirmed just before 3 p.m. that there was an active shooter situation in the back office of 145 Clinton St.
Shortly after scanner reports of the incident, law enforcement shut down Clinton Street from Washington to Sherman streets. The road remains closed.
Watertown Savings Bank on Clinton Street, as well as 145 Clinton St., were evacuated, but at about 2:12 p.m., people were seen going back inside the bank.
Following the incident, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith issued a statement in response to the incident.
“This is the type of thing we far too frequently see on the national news,” the mayor said. “We never think it could happen in the City of Watertown, but today it did. This is an unspeakable, senseless tragedy, where two innocent people were gunned down in a vicious act of violence. My heart breaks for the victims, their families and our entire community who I know share in my disbelief that this could happen here in Watertown.
“I would like to thank our brave law enforcement and emergency responders who responded to the scene earlier today, including members of the City of Watertown Police Department, City of Watertown Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and Guilfoyle Ambulance Service,” he added.
Stewart, according to his business website, is owner of Homes by Barry Stewart, a franchise of exp REALTY. Stewart, according to his biography on the website served in the Army for 25 years, and he moved to the north country after retiring from the military.
“I don’t compromise my integrity for anything,” Stewart said in a video on his website called “A Little About Me.” “I figure if I have made it this far in life from where I came from that there is nothing anyone can do to me that I can’t recover from.”
