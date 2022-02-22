PLATTSBURGH — Allegations outlined by the online publication the North Country Gazette painted interim City of Plattsburgh Police Chief Nathan York as an unethical sheriff who wielded the office for his personal gain.
York, 70, served as Warren County’s sheriff for 12 years, retiring in 2020. Throughout his three terms, York said the Gazette had written numerous scathing stories about him and denies the allegations written in the columns by June Maxam, who operates the Gazette.
“She’s been doing this for 40 years, and she will like you one day, and she don’t like you the next day,” York said on Sunday, adding that the Gazette had written similar stories about his predecessor.
‘REIGN OF ABUSE’
In a column celebrating his retirement, Maxam wrote York’s “reign of abuse finally ends.” In the column, Maxam writes numerous claims that include York attempting to smear and bring criminal charges against a candidate’s opponent, releasing limited public information to select media outlets, refusing to respond to Freedom of Information requests and ignoring complaints for certain members of his staff.
“York’s flagrant misconduct and abuse of authority as a public official rendered him unfit to hold the position and title of sheriff or any public office or title, but yet he remained in office, protected by some in state government,” Maxam claimed.
OPPONENT’S CLAIMS
During a 2015 campaign for Warren County sheriff, York’s opponent and predecessor Larry Cleveland listed examples of official misconduct by York that he reportedly documented and verified, Maxam wrote.
Some of those examples included York using county maintenance staff, equipment and supplies to work on personal projects at his home and at county facilities, using uniformed officers to run personal errands, using his authority to stop court orders when he had a personal interest and using county funds to purchase hundreds of dollars’ worth of personal clothing.
In a story by the Glens Falls Post Star, York admitted partially to some of the claims, including that he did pay the county’s information technology director for computer-related work at his home and any clothing purchases he made were for work purposes.
But in all, York called Cleveland’s claims “laughable,” and also characterized the attacks as mud slinging in the 2015 Post Star story.
INTERIM CHIEF
York, who was a state trooper for 30 years before becoming Warren County’s sheriff, was appointed as Plattsburgh’s interim chief after last Thursday’s Common Council meeting, when councilors briefly met with York before voting on his appointment.
The council voted him in 4 to 1 with one abstention.
‘CAN’T REALLY COMMENT’
Mayor Chris Rosenquest said the path taken to appoint York was quick, with the process taking about a week before York was presented to the council for the vote.
Rosenquest said he did get a chance to read some of the columns the North Country Gazette wrote about York.
“A lot of the reports I’ve seen are opinion pieces by one particular person. I don’t know this person, so I can’t really comment on that person’s background or credibility,” Rosenquest said.
“All I know is that I have reached out to a number of the people he left as references, including the New York State Police superintendent, as well as the Warren County administrator and the executive director of for the [New York] Sheriff’s Association.”
Rosenquest said York’s references noted his work ethic and said that he would be the right person to run the department as it continues to find a permanent replacement.
York started his first day as the Plattsburgh Police Department’s interim police chief Monday. Rosenquest said he does not expect York will be chief two months after the Certified Eligible List of candidates from March’s civil service exam is expected to be released, which is the maximum amount of time an interim can serve.
