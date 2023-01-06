PLATTSBURGH — Likely every person who lived through the North Country’s notorious ice storm, now 25 years ago, has their own story to tell from that time.
Where they were. Who they were with. When their power went out. When their power came back on. How they kept warm. What they did to help others.
The devastation that the storm caused, and then the display of compassion and humanity in the face of a shared crisis in the weeks to follow, created a lasting bond for many across the region.
‘THEY COME TOGETHER’
Former City of Plattsburgh Mayor Daniel Stewart, who, at the time of the storm was a city councilor, said the best thing to come out of it was the convoy of people, himself included, who traveled up to Quebec to bring firewood to those struggling to keep warm.
“If there’s one thing that the people in the North Country know how to do well, it’s to help each other in an emergency,” Stewart, who now lives in Florida, said.
“They can all be at political odds, they can be complaining about stuff, but when an emergency hits, they come together.”
One of the worst things, though, to come out of the ice storm was the loss of many local trees, he recalled.
“We lost the great majority of the best trees we had on the streets of the City of Plattsburgh … There were beautiful trees, absolutely beautiful trees and they could never be replaced,” he said.
“It’s the first thing I think of, actually. That, and the wood going across the border.”
HOPEFULLY NEVER AGAIN
Stewart compared the sounds of trees and tree branches that fell during and after the storm to jump scares in a movie.
“I walked out on my porch and it was so quiet. You would hear the creak and then the thud, and it was another branch of a tree coming down. It was creepy. It was surreal,” he said.
“Something I hope they never have to go through again.”
Eric Day, the current Clinton County Emergency Services Director, was a first responder in the county at the time of the ice storm.
Day, like Stewart, said the sounds from that storm have stuck with him the most over the years.
“Just going out there with the fire department and responding to a tree down here or a problem at a house here with wires. Especially at night, all you could hear was cracking and crashing sounds,” Day said.
“It was limbs or ice or, in some cases, old trees just coming down all over the place. It was for a while. I remember one evening we were out doing something the first night, there were trees on the roads everywhere. Just constant noise traveling all around you. In the dark (too) so you couldn’t see them and then all of a sudden something would drop.”
‘ALL HELL HAD BROKEN LOOSE’
Kelly Donoghue, Clinton County Assistant Emergency Services Director, who was just three months into this position at the time of the 1998 storm, echoed Day’s comments.
“All hell had broken loose,” Donoghue said.
“Lines were down all over, trees were collapsing. People keep saying about the sound, where people could hear the trees cracking, breaking and seeing the light from where the transformers were either just about to blow or they were blowing, so it would light the sky up green. It just evolved into what one might say, like a warzone.”
PREPARED TODAY?
Whether or not the county is better prepared to handle a storm of that magnitude today is hard to conclude, Day said.
“I think preparedness is ebbing and flowing and it’s always changing. I think we’re as prepared, if not somewhat better. There are a lot of aspects of technology now that are in play that help us,” he said.
While improved technology has increased their capabilities of communicating and sharing information with other response agencies and government officials in times of crisis, other factors have drawn concerns.
“One of the things that could be a problem if we had a similar event today is the fact that our numbers of volunteer fire and EMS folks have decreased,” Day said.
“That’s a pretty common factor locally, in the region, across the state and across our country. Volunteerism is way down. I would dare say that we probably have a third less first responders out there in the community than we did back in 1998. That doesn’t mean those departments of EMS squads aren’t going to be able to respond, it just means that their capacity to work for extended periods of time will be reduced, because it’s just less of them.”
CHANGES FROM 1998
The American Red Cross, which set up shelters for the community during the ‘98 ice storm, is also dealing with a decreased number of volunteers today, they said.
A positive change in the past 25 years, though, has been the North Country’s increased resiliency and preparedness to these types of weather events.
“More people have generators today than they ever did. Not to say that the power is the only problem with an ice storm but power outages are probably the biggest impact today,” Day said.
“A lot of people in this county are pretty self-sufficient … we’re strong, we’re resilient, and we can react and rebound well.”
“The North Country has always seemed to be able to take care of themselves,” Donoghue added.
“And I think that was an advantage back in 1998.”
