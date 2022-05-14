WESTPORT — Generally, when one goes car shopping for a pre-owned vehicle, they are looking for one in decent shape with low odometer figures, good gas mileage and at a reasonable price.
But attendees at the Demolition Derby Part Swap held April 30 at the Essex County Fairgrounds drive their vehicles rough and were in search of parts to keep them going.
Resembling a small junkyard, the meet area was lined with bumpers, battery cages, gas tanks, and engine parts.
But for a demolition derby enthusiast, those might be just the items he or she is looking for.
TALKING SHOP
In addition to the trading and purchasing of vehicle necessities, the event served as a social venue to reconnect with competitors from previous smash-and-bash encounters.
John Brown of West Chazy was there with a plethora of parts.
“I’m here to sell and buy; a little of both,” he said. “This is the first time to have this here and we are hoping to have it grow. I drive (in demolition derbies) all over upstate New York and Vermont and run about 20 cars.”
According to Brown the initial vehicle might cost about $500, “but by the time you get it together it may cost around $1,500. I generally look for anything that runs and drives.”
Brian Criss from Redford, along with Becky Provost, helped put the event together.
“Normally, these are held in central New York, but I decided we should have one also in upstate New York,” Criss said. “I am also trying to boost the low car count this year at the local fairs. I am doing this (event) to help raise money. It’s our way to give back.”
Among his wares were his hand-built battery boxes which quickly sold out.
“I am donating the money from one of them to the fair.”
Criss continued, “I still drive and I’ll be 50 this year and started wrecking cars in 1987. I prefer older big rear wheel cars with automatic transmissions. It generally costs about $800 to buy the car, but start to finish it can cost from $2,000 to $3,000. The biggest expense is getting set up with the first car. You can re-use the parts the following year. I have had no injuries, except for my pride.”
ALWAYS SOMETHING EXCITING
Buck Brown, who proudly proclaims he is from the Wiggletown suburb of Plattsburgh, explained that “I have been around cars my whole life. This is my 29th year straight doing this. I just want to destroy my cars and especially others. I only run 70s V-8 cars and save a lot of parts as they are very interchangeable. I use special built transmissions that I get for demo derby use.”
Brown continued, “Anyone can enjoy watching the demos from (age) 3 to 100. There’s always something exciting to happen. The crappiest car can win.”
THIS SUMMER
This year’s Essex County Fair Demolition Derby is being coordinated by Spinning Wheels (spinningwheels.com) which lists other derbies in the area as well. Spinning Wheels provides a list of 26 rules pertinent to vehicle specifications. Among the specifics are no hearses or ambulances, no welding of doors or hoods, gas tank qualifications, no aftermarket parts, proper bumpers and attachment, added welds or steel are prohibited, and information on driver protection cages.
Lastly, and in capital letters: DO NOT WELD…IF IT DID NOT COME OFF THE FACTORY FLOOR DO NOT DO IT.
Sarah Haywood of House of Hair donated a vehicle to be raffled off with proceeds going to the Essex County Fair.
The demolition derby at the Essex County Fair is scheduled for August 21.
