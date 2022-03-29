PLATTSBURGH – Plattsburgh Next, the college's new strategic plan for 2022-2025, was developed and distilled over much of 2021.
The work included a representative steering committee, data collection, nearly 50 campus and wider community focus groups, and an evaluation of strengths, opportunities, aspirations and results.
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Anne Herzog and Dr. Gary Kroll, former chair of the Faculty Senate and professor of history, led the effort to build the plan.
“I would say to you that the most time intensive piece of this was really the gathering and evaluating the information, all the focus group meetings we had, the survey data that we collected, the meetings we had on and off campus and then synthesizing that information and taking it down to the points that came most clearly forward to us from this data collection,” Herzog said.
“This final stage, the drafting of the document, was also very time intensive. So many revisions of the document were made, based on feedback from constituencies on campus and, of course, feedback from President Enyedi.”
Herzog acknowledged the plan's Steering Committee members. (See Box).
“Some of these individuals are not with us anymore, but I'm still going to share their names,” she said.
“We also had a group of very dedicated students that participated with us fully.”
'THEY WERE THE FIRE'
Kroll shared a few remarks about the committee's process of distillation.
“What you want to do is capture as many voices as many opinions, as you can across the campus and find a way of distilling those voices into a kind of unified mission,” he said.
"Focus groups are hard to do in-person, and they actually were a little easier to do via Zoom."
Herzog and Kroll worked the Steering Committee, "who really did legion work."
“They were the fire that causes the distillation process to actually happen," he said.
The committee had 47 focus groups over the course of about a month.
“We also sent out a survey that went out to faculty and staff, and I think some alumni,” Kroll said.
“We had 177 responses. We also try to move off campus, so we had about five focus groups that Alex actually conducted with stakeholders that are outside of the campus as well. And so, all of those voices hopefully we've kind of put into the mixer and studied studied studied with the steering group in order to do the work of distillation.”
SOAR/SWOT
The committee used the SOAR (Strength, Opportunities, Aspirations, and Results) model as opposed to the SWOT (Strengths, Opportunities, Weaknesses, Threats) model of analysis.
“We wanted to move a little bit away from that and to get to something a little more optimistic, and this is,” Kroll said.
“What you see in front of you is basically the result of a subgroup was about six of us who came together, took all the data together and studied it, found ways of analyzing it, used lots of different software and metrics in order to come up with these eight categories.”
DEMOGRAPHIC CHASM
Kroll went off script to talk about peculiarity and urgency of this moment.
“I did want to kind of emphasize that while it is true that COVID has been difficult, over the past two years, demography, has been even more difficult, over the past five years,” he said.
“COVID will go away. The problem of demography will not go away, and the year 2025, which is the final year of this plan presents an especially big challenge for higher education in the state of New York. That's the year when the declining enrollment becomes a kind of chasm. We have to be ready for that chasm.”
Kroll stated he firmly believed that Plattsburgh Next will prepare the college for 2025.
“Three very, very brief points,” he said.
“If you have doubts about this plan, if you have reservations, it's completely understandable, but I would ask you to think about judging the plan in a year. The proof is going to be in the pudding.
“It's going to be an implementation and showing that we're making progress. The final judgment, of course, will be in 2025, but let's see how this implementation works.”
'MOBY DICK MOMENT'
Secondly, the strategic plan is an all-hands-on-deck plan.
“I can't imagine an office or department on campus that isn't going to be involved in implementing these these goals that we have in front of us,” Kroll said.
“And if it's true that we're hitting a kind of a Moby Dick moment, then we want to make sure that we have all hands on deck and, most importantly, that we have far more Starbucks and far fewer Ahabs.
“And then we will avoid the fate of the Pequod, and I'm saying all this for my students, I just gave away the ending of the book. Sorry."
Finally, Plattsburgh Next builds on the college's strengths.
“It's a plan that emphasizes what we already do very, very well,” Kroll said.
“If we can actually deliver on this plan, it will help us define our own distinctiveness as a public institution of higher education.”
