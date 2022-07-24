PLATTSBURGH — Dozens of people gathered at the City Beach Saturday to watch or take part in the 2022 Plattsburgh Beach Wrestling Tournament, hosted by Plattsburgh Combat Sports.
The tournament was split into multiple age divisions: youth (5 to 10 years old); modified (11 to 14 years old; varsity (15 to 17 years old); open (18 to 29 years old); and masters (30 years old and up).
The first wrestler to score three points was deemed the winner of the three-minute round. A takedown was worth one point, a push out was worth one point, and a takedown with back exposure was worth two points.
There was no overtime allowed.
The youth division saw a good turnout with many supportive parents cheering on their kids.
The “Youth B” first place finisher was SeaBass Smith, followed by second place winner PJ Palumbo and third place winner Max Rabideau. Noah Harnden placed fourth.
First place winners were given a white medal shell, second place winners were given a regular blue medal and third place winners were given a red ribbon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.