CHAZY — The Alice T. Miner Museum offers its annual “Holiday Ornament Workshop” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Joseph C. Burke Education and Research Center auditorium located at 586 Ridge Rd. in Chazy.
Alice T. Miner, a passionate collector of Early American decorative arts, was not a collector of Christmas ornaments, but she and her husband, inventor and philanthropist William H. Miner, did hold a Christmas party for Heart’s Delight Farm employees and their families every year.
“So, they clearly enjoyed Christmas and Christmas festivities,” Ellen Adams, museum director/curator, said.
“They are also known for the Christmas cards that they sent out every year. We’ve been doing the ornament workshop since 2014. We had to take a couple of years off during COVID. But it’s really become one of our favorite kind of yearly tradition.”
Attendees will have a chance to decorate and dress a little wooden gnome.
“And some paper crafts, paper chains and other 3-dimensional paper ornaments,” she said.
No snowflakes.
“People can do those any time,” she said.
“We’re also have pomanders, which are fruit stuck with cloves. So those are kind of our main things. We’re also have some origami and coloring pages and puzzles and games.”
The Saturday event is free and open to everybody.
“The crafts themselves are aimed at kids 5 and up, but we have definitely had younger kids come and just coloring or gluing things to other things,” Adams said.
