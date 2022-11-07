CHAZY — “Candle, candle burning bright, Shining in the cold winter night.”
A DIY Candle Pouring Workshop led by Leni Vradelis, program coordinator, will be held Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. at the Alice T. Miner Museum in Chazy.
“Over the years at the Alice, we’ve done a few different workshops every autumn talking about a little bit about historical lighting technology, the ways we try to banish the dark before there was electricity,” Vradelis said.
Past workshops include tin punch lantern and candle pouring.
“Candle pouring is something we’ve done a couple of times,” she said.
“It’s sort of an easy basic way to approach that because everybody is familiar with candles. We burn candles in our houses today for all kinds of reasons, but they sort of serve a very social role than they would have in the 1700s or 1800s.”
OLD-FASHIONED METHOD
In the workshop, participants will make a candle and learn the ways how candles were made and used before the modern era.
“Candles were one of the few ways you could get light when the sun wasn’t shining,” Vradelis said.
“Either candles or oil lamps were kind of the ways you could get light indoors, get light in after sunset, particularly in a place like the north here where the days are very, very short. In a world before electricity, it was very important to be able to use other technologies to get light. As the days start to get shorter in November, especially after Daylight Savings next week. It’s something that’s really going to be on everybody’s mind. So, it’s a good time to talk about it.”
Dipping or pouring were two major techniques for candle making.
“What we’re going to be doing in the workshop is candle pouring where you melt a bunch of wax and then your pour it into a mold or container to create the candle,” she said.
“What we don’t do so much today is candle dipping, where you take a wick and then essentially dip that repeatedly into the hot wax and slowly create a candle by repeated layering over time.”
This method produced tapered candles for use in a candelabra.
“There is a certain amount of very precise metal working that would go into making a mold to make those candles,” Vradelis said.
“In fact, you’re trying to create a whole bunch of candles at once. That’s a lot of investment in time, money and artisanship. But if you can just set up something where you’re dipping a bunch of wicks in a vat, you don’t have to.”
Tallow candles were made from animal fat.
“The candles that were often preferred were beeswax candles, which people still like today,” she said.
“Clean burning. Didn’t smell like animal fat. They smell very nice because they just smell like beeswax and honey. Today, it’s much more common to make candles out of soy wax. That’s one of the things we will be working with on the 12th.”
PERSONALIZED CANDLES
Participants can choose from a number of different things to personalize their candles.
“For each participant, we will have a mold, a metal container jar, wicks, scent compounds, and a little bit of wax dye and some inclusions that people can use to personalize their candles. You can pick your scent, design and color,” she said.
Vradelis regularly reuses candle tins to make her own candles.
“This is our first time back since the pandemic,” she said.
“This was the last event we had at the Alice before we shutdown in 2020. We’re excited to be bringing it back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.