Alice Hyde welcomes new Chief Nursing Officer

MALONE – University of Vermont Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center announced that it has hired Rebecca Shutts, MSN, MBA, RN, as the organization’s full-time new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO).
Shutts will oversee nursing operations throughout the organization, and work with nursing leadership across UVM Health Network affiliates to support nursing teams as they work to meet the changing needs of patients.
EMPOWERING NURSES
She will partner with operational leaders across the hospital and its off-campus facilities to oversee clinical nursing operations, develop and implement strategic projects, and collaborate with CNOs across UVM Health Network to promote clinical excellence and best practices for nursing.
“I really believe in empowering people to work at the top of their licenses,” Shutts said. “Coaching and mentoring – that’s what fills my bucket the most. Every nurse deserves a strong support system, and that’s what I want to do here: empower nurses.”
EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND
Shutts is a 2006 graduate of Clinton County Community College, where she earned her credentials as a Registered Nurse (RN), and of Plattsburgh State University, where she earned her Bachelors of Science in Nursing in 2009.
In 2014 she graduated from Walden University, earning her Masters of Science in Nursing (MSN); and in 2017 she earned her Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from Western Governors University.
VARIETY OF POSITIONS
She comes to Alice Hyde from UVM Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, where she served in a wide variety of capacities. Since joining CVPH in 2003, Shutts has served in roles ranging from direct patient care and inpatient unit supervisory roles, to program and service line directorships.
Most recently, Shutts served as the Director of Practice Operations at CVPH from 2019 – 2021.
“Rebecca’s experience, her dedication to clinical excellence, and her drive to support our nurses and care teams make her a strong addition to our Senior Leadership team,” Michelle LeBeau, president of Alice Hyde and CVPH, said.
“Her flexibility and track record of excellence in both clinical and non-clinical settings will prove invaluable as we continue responding to the changing needs of our community.”
REMEMBERS CARE AND COMPASSION
A Malone native, Shutts said her connection to Alice Hyde began at a young age, when a respiratory condition frequently brought her into the hospital’s Emergency Department for care.
“What I remember most from those times is how kind, compassionate and caring the people were, and I can see that tradition carries on to this day,” Shutts said.
“This is home. I’m thrilled to join the Alice Hyde team, and truly impressed with our strong connection to the community and to our patients.”
