MALONE — The University of Vermont Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center will host a public forum on medical transportation, the second in several public events planned to keep the community informed about hospital initiatives to address the changing landscape of healthcare.
The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25, at The Adirondack Room at Mo’s Pub & Grill, 3357 State Route 11, Malone.
Light refreshments will be provided. The work session is free and open to the public.
The event, which will feature clinical and operations leaders from Alice Hyde and UVM Health Network’s Care Coordination Service (CCS), is an opportunity for residents to connect with hospital and health Network leaders, ask questions, and share feedback.
This month’s event will use an updated format intended to allow participants to connect with hospital and CCS leaders in small groups.
Over the course of the 90-minute work session, participants will break into groups and meet with hospital and CCS leaders to discuss specific challenges, community concerns and aspects of medical transportation.
The groups will then come together for a larger discussion and wrap-up session to close the event.
“We continue to be grateful for the feedback and engagement of members of our community,” Michelle LeBeau, president of Alice Hyde, said.
“Medical transportation is a core challenge for rural communities across the country. Alice Hyde and UVM Health Network are committed to maintaining a strong foundation for medical transportation throughout our region, and working with our colleagues to find new ways to serve our communities.”
