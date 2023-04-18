PLATTSBURGH — The University of Vermont Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center (AHMC) and The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) are rolling back COVID-era masking requirements for patients, visitors and employees in most settings.
Beginning Wednesday, April 19, the hospitals will make masking optional for staff while they are in public areas and optional for patients and visitors in all areas.
Anyone who has COVID-19-like symptoms, including but not limited to fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, loss of taste or smell, or diarrhea, will be required to wear a mask. Employees continue to be required to wear masks while in patient rooms, exam rooms, and while providing direct patient care.
“We strongly encourage immunocompromised individuals to continue wearing masks while they are with us. And we respect that patients may have safety concerns, so our staff will wear a mask in public areas when asked by a patient,” Chief Quality and Safety Officer Brenda Murphy, BSN, RN, CNML, CMSRN said.
Free surgical/procedural masks will remain available at entrances for both hospitals.
Also starting tomorrow, AHMC and CVPH will no longer require asymptomatic patients (those who do not have COVID symptoms) to be tested for COVID-19 before their procedure or admission. Officials from the two healthcare facilities are asking anyone who develops symptoms of the virus within a few days of their scheduled procedure to contact their provider.
Officials added the revisions were made in accordance with New York State Department of Health guidelines and in consultation with clinical leaders and the infection prevention teams at AHMC and CVPH.
Detailed information on updates to masking and visitation policies can be found on the hospital websites:
“Masking and testing have been crucial elements of our response to COVID-19 over the past three years. Masking in particular was an easy and effective way to protect our patients and staff during the height of the pandemic,” Murphy said.
“COVID-19 looks and feels much different now. Like anything else in healthcare, when the situation changes, we evolve. In staying true to our core principles of following the data and the science, it makes sense to shift our strategy while always maintaining our focus on what is best for our patients, our staff and the community. Personally, I’m looking forward to seeing all of the smiles again from patients, their loved ones visiting us, and my colleagues.”
While masking will no longer be required for people coming to see loved ones in either hospital, Murphy expressed her appreciation for everyone continuing to be responsible visitors.
“Our patients’ loved ones play an important role in their care. Reducing risk for our patients, staff and the community is also a very important part of what we do here. And we’re asking visitors to help in that effort,” Murphy added.
“If you or your child are not feeling well before you plan to visit, please stay home, take care of yourself, and we’ll be happy to welcome you when you’re healthy again. And remember, there are other ways you can visit with your loved one without coming to the hospital while you’re sick, including phone calls and video chats.
If your loved one doesn’t have a smartphone or device, we can still arrange a video visit with devices we have here at the hospital. Just let your loved one’s care provider know.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.