MALONE — The University of Vermont Health Network — Alice Hyde Medical Center (AHMC) has achieved Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) through the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), hospital officials announced, reinforcing the hospital’s commitment to the highest standard of care for older residents across the region.
BEST PRACTICES
The achievement, which was presented to AHMC’s Emergency Department (ED) teams on Friday, follows months of work by AHMC ED nurses, physicians and department leaders to bring the department’s policies, procedures and patient-facing resources in line with both existing and emerging best practices for emergency care of geriatric patients.
To earn accreditation, a team of providers led by Emmanuel Saint Jean, MD, Alice Hyde’s lead ED physician, participated in specialized training focused on care of geriatric patients, as did registered nurse Kayla Ouimet, RN.
The hospital also created a committee of both clinical and non-clinical employees to evaluate the ED’s policies, programs, services and resources — including ensuring ED patients have easy access to mobility aids like canes and four-point walkers, easy access to food and drink while in the ED, and aligning the ED’s patient care policies with nationwide best practices for geriatric care.
FIRST IN NETWORK
The teams achieved ACEP’s Bronze Level 3 accreditation and is the first ED in the UVM Health Network to achieve a geriatric accreditation, noted Ramsey Herrington, MD, Chief of Emergency Medicine for UVM Health Network’s Medical Group.
“This has been a priority for some time now, and the work this team has done is inspiring for ED teams across our Health Network,” Herrington said.
Becca Shutts, MBA, MSN, RN, Alice Hyde’s Chief Nursing Officer, called the accreditation another demonstration of the hospital’s commitment to meeting the changing needs of the community.
“We are incredibly proud of the work and attention to detail our care teams have put into this accreditation,” Shutts said.
“Not only does it meet a direct need, as communities across our region continue to age rapidly, it demonstrates Alice Hyde’s commitment to high quality care and to adopting leading-edge initiatives to improve care coordination and patient safety.”
AGE 65-Plus
Geriatric patients — defined as patients age 65 years and older — make up approximately one quarter of all patients served by Alice Hyde’s Emergency Department, said Deborah Beach, RN, Nurse Manager of the ED.
In the fourth quarter of 2022, Beach said, Alice Hyde’s ED saw nearly 3,000 patients overall.
In addition to the changes geriatric patients will see and feel during their time in Alice Hyde’s ED, the team said patients’ primary care providers will also notice a difference, with improved care coordination and follow-up services, as well as on-site assessment and evaluation tools that will help ED nurses and providers meet geriatric patients’ specific needs.
“As the geriatric population increases nationwide, it’s becoming more and more important to gear the care we provide directly to them, because they have specific needs,” Saint Jean said.
“The better prepared we are for geriatric patients, the better outcomes and patient satisfaction we all experience. We love our patients and we take great pride in the environment we create for them in the ED, and we are very pleased to be able to achieve this for the communities we serve.”
Shutts said ED teams plan to continue their work on the initiative over a period of years, with the ultimate goal of achieving ACEP’s Gold level certification, which requires additional clinical education, updates to an ED’s physical environment, as well as quality and patient outcome measures.
Commented
