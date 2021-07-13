MALONE — The Alice Center has big plans for its backyard, beginning with a walkway and ideally ending with new landscaping, a large pavilion, a butterfly garden, raised garden beds and a children's play area.
"The space will provide a homelike environment where people can spend time together enjoying beautiful, natural surroundings and opportunities to engage in backyard hobbies and family traditions," Alice Hyde Director of Philanthropy Chantelle Marshall said.
"It's going to be a place that will encourage visits; a place where you can spend time together, just like you would at home to have a backyard space for you to do healthy activities and interact with family."
SPENDING TIME TOGETHER
The Alice Center, a skilled nursing facility affiliate of Alice Hyde Medical Center situated at 45 6th St., has resources enough to support up to 135 individuals in need of short-term and long-term care.
Marshall said the pandemic highlighted the importance of spending time together and the negative impacts of isolation on not only on the residents, but everyone.
"During the pandemic we did have tents set up in the parking lot, so residents could visit with family, but it's still the parking lot," she said. "The need for a well-equipped space where residents could visit safely with their family and friends — we could see that there was a need."
NOW IS THE TIME
The Alice Center's current backyard area is a grassy lot with a small patio, but no safe way of getting to it.
"There is no walkway," Marshall said. "We decided that now is the time to put a sidewalk in from the front of the building and have it wrap all of the way around to the back."
The walking path will offer fresh air and sunshine as residents exercise independently or or as part of their rehabilitation or treatment plans, Marshall added.
"The space will also benefit residents who aren’t able to be outside, having activity outside the windows that they can enjoy from a distance provides beneficial stimulation."
FIRST PHASE
The pathway was identified as one of the Alice Center's initial priorities, accompanying the paving of a gravel access road, which was recently completed, as well as landscaping improvements, like new trees, plants, shrubbery, benches and children's play equipment for visiting family members.
"This space will also be appropriate for animals so residents can visit with their beloved pets," Marshall added.
Initial priorities were estimated to cost around $125,000.
The entire project will be funded via community donations, which have already begun piling in, including a $30,000 pledge from the Kinney Drugs Foundation and $15,000 raised during Alice Hyde’s Virtual Auction in May. Funds raised via the hospital's 24th Annual Golf Benefit scheduled for August would also support Alice Center plans.
Marshall hopes the walking path will be completed before winter.
"I would love to be able to see families and residents gathering together outside this fall."
EXPERIENCING LIFE
The Alice Center project will advance with donations.
It was the hope to one-day include a large pavilion with space enough for 20 residents in wheelchairs and umbrellas to keep residents shaded from the sun, as well as outdoor hobby space, like fully accessible raised garden beds for vegetable gardening, onsite maple trees for future tree tapping and a butterfly garden.
"For so many of our residents, there is nothing better than seeing their children, grandchildren and friends," Marshall said. "Family and friends are more likely to stay longer if there is a convenient and enjoyable space where they can spend time together.
"This is especially important for young visitors. If children can run and play freely outside, not only can their elderly friends and relatives enjoy watching them play, but parents can relax and enjoy their visit too."
That was why a children's low-risk play area was included in the schematic design, drawn out by Malone-based Beardsley Architects and Engineers, and was expected to serve family members visiting with young ones.
"So that residents can even watch their grandchildren throw a ball," Marshall said. "So that they're still getting to experience life with their family."
