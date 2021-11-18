BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE — The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts (ALCA—a.k.a. “the Arts Center”) announces two grant opportunities.
As the Statewide Community Regrant (SCR) site for the Adirondack (ADK) Quad-County region of Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties, the Arts Center offers: (1) the 2021-2022 Restart NY “Mini-Grant”-Cycle for eligible arts projects completed by June 30, 2022; and (2) the 2022 SCR Community Arts and Arts Education full-year cycle for eligible arts projects initiated and completed between March 1 and December 31, 2022.
The primary aim of the mini-grant cycle, which the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) is rolling out in Round 2 of its overall Restart NY program, is to support the return of live, in-person public presentations, with priority given to arts performances (e.g., dance, music concerts, theater).
Also eligible are non-performance-based projects that include a public presentation.
The minimum amount applicants can request is $1,000 and the maximum $2,500, with no matching funds required.
Attendance at a grant-application seminar is not required, but participation in one is strongly encouraged.
DEADLINES APPROACHING
The deadline for mini-grant applications is 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 via the online site, submittable.com.
As for the 2022 full-year cycle, the guidelines for such aspects as the eligibility criteria, role of fiscal sponsors, the application and grant-review process, evaluation criteria and grantee responsibilities are largely the same as last year.
Applications will be required to have a 10% match in terms of outside revenues, and attendance at a seminar—most, if not all, of which will be held via Zoom—is required.
The deadline for 2022 SCR applications is 5 pm, Friday, December 31, 2021.
The schedule for seminars will be announced in a follow-up media release and posted on ALCA’s website, adirondackarts.org.
To request a copy of the guidelines for either grant opportunity, register for a seminar and/or learn more, please contact SCR Grant Coordinator Fred Balzac at fred@adirondackarts.org or 518-588-7275 and/or visit ALCA’s website, adirondackarts.org.
NEW NAME, SAME HIGH FUNDING STANDARDS
“Statewide Community Regrants” is a new name for the popular and highly regarded arts-grant opportunity that had been known as “Decentralization Grants” since the program’s inception in 1977.
In addition to the start of the regular full-year grant cycle for 2022, this rebranding is accompanied by the mini-grant cycle—a brand-new and most likely one-time opportunity—thanks to increased funding support by NYSCA in response to the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on arts offerings throughout the state.
The new name was chosen by NYSCA with a nod toward the grant program’s regional approach to encouraging and supporting arts programs throughout New York State and the emphasis on projects that enliven, nourish and inspire our communities. Regranting is what arts centers like ALCA and other venues that serve as SCR sites do with the grant funding they receive from NYSCA.
Regrants are akin to a pipeline in which funds flow “downstream” to arts organizations, artist collectives and individual artists—with the ultimate beneficiaries being arts patrons and audience members.
