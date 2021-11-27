NEW YORK — Internationally acclaimed Haundenosaunee singer-songwriter Joanne Shenandoah died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona following complications of abdominal bleeding and suffering a cardiac arrest, according to a Native America Music Awards & Association (NAMA) press release.
She was 63.
She was surrounded by her husband, Doug George-Kanentiio, an Akwesasne Mohawk and former journal editor of Akwesasne Notes, and her daughter/vocalist Leah.
"It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that the Native American Music Awards & Association (NAMA) share in the outpouring of grief of our beloved friend, Lifetime Achievement honoree, and 14 time Award winner, Joanne Shenandoah, following the announcement of her passing," NAMA stated.
"The Native American Music Awards will continue to best ensure and preserve her legacy. She will be greatly missed."
A member of the Wolf Clan of the Oneida Nation, of the Haudenosaunee Six Nations Iroquois Confederacy, Joanne was the daughter of Maisie Shenandoah, Wolf Clan Mother of the Oneida Indian Nation, and the late Clifford Shenandoah, an Onondaga Nation chief.
Her siblings included four sisters — Wanda, Vicky, Diane (her twin), and Danielle — and her brother, Jerry.
NAMMY
& GRAMMY WINNER
Joanne was the most critically acclaimed and honored Native American singer since her debut recording, "Joanne Shenandoah" in 1989.
She went on to record a total of 15 albums with numerous more collaborations. She has won a multitude of awards, including 14 Native American Music Awards (NAMMY), the most ever awarded to a singular artist, and a GRAMMY for her contribution on "Sacred Ground: A Tribute to Mother Earth."
"Joanne was a world-renowned singer and songwriter who's career spanned decades," Katsitsionni Fox, a Mohawk artist, curator, filmmaker and educator at Akwesasne, said.
"Joanne was someone that glowed from the inside out. We will miss her vibrant presence here on earth. Joanne believed music was healing and her songs will be medicine for the people for generations to come."
Joanne earned two Grammy nominations for her albums, “Covenant” and “Peacemaker’s Journey,” an Emmy nomination for the PBS special “Native America.”
She was inducted into the Syracuse Area Hall of Fame, and received an Honorary Doctorate of Music from Syracuse University in 2002. She was also an original board member of the Hiawatha Institute for Indigenous Knowledge, which operates in partnership with Syracuse University.
NATIVE ADVOCATE
Just this year, Joanne released her last full-length recording entitled, "Oh Shenandoah" available on Amazon.com.
The 12-track recording features a collection of country infused songs along with a poignant dedication to Missing Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW), “Missing You.”
With her daughter, Leah, and sister, Diane, Joanne delivered an emotive and moving live performance with “Missing You”, at her final appearance at the 19th Annual Native American Music Awards.
As the Awards most decorated and honored artist with 14 Native American Music Awards, her accolades include: Best Children’s Recording, Best Traditional Recording, Best Music Video, Best Producer, as well as multiple awards for; Best Female Artist, New Age Recording, Best Compilation, Artist of the Year, Best Compilation.
She also sang backing vocals on a new song by singer/songwriter Jimmy Lee Young called, “Precious Light.”
Joanne shared her talent to support such agencies as the Akwesasne Freedom School and the Seven Dancers Coalition.
Akwesasne resident Lillian Gajiangwas Rockwell, a bead and quilt artist, is Eel Clan from the Onondaga Nation.
There, Joanne attended cultural exchanges.
“We've had visitors from Japan, for all over the place, come and visit and check-out the school,” Rockwell said.
“Joanne has sung for us a few times. She was a really good role model to look up to. She went and traveled. She kind of raised the bar.
“There were a lot of stereotypical things like having jobs like maids. There was a glass ceiling there. It felt like she burst through it. It felt like that she raised the bar for us.
“That she could go to the Grammys and accomplish all these real cool things and meet all these people and show us we could do what we wanted to. It wasn't just her singing. She did a lot of community work and awareness for Native people, too.”
WORLD RENOWNED
Over her five decade plus career, whether performing solo or with her musical trio featuring her daughter, Leah, and sister, Diane, Joanne has graced the stages at: The White House, Carnegie Hall, Presidential Inaugurations, Madison Square Garden, The Smithsonian, Woodstock ’94 and participated in the celebration of the canonization of Kateri Tekakwitha, the first Roman Catholic Native American saint in Rome, Italy.
As a humanitarian and peace advocate, she met and performed for such noted leaders such as his Holiness the Dali Lama, and later former President Nelson Mandela of South Africa.
Joanne's beautiful embellishing voice, strong Iroquois traditions, unequivocal elegance and courteous grace made her a prominent role model and highly respected musical Matriarch among Native American communities as well as the mainstream music community at large.
She sang with deep roots from her ancestors and flawlessly incorporated her oral traditions into contemporary Folk, Country and Americana formats.
She captured the hearts of audiences all over the world and always took time to encourage and inspire younger musicians in her travels.
She made an incredible impact on this earth and has paved paths for so many.
"Joanne Shenandoah exemplified the qualities of strong indigenous women, past and present," Sue Ellen Herne, a Kanien'kéha Educational Assistant in the Skahwatsí:ra Program, said.
"She was an entrepreneur, a grandmother, wife, mother, aunt, and friend to many. I remember her singing with her sister, Diane, and daughter, Leah, during the 'Teaching American History Through Haudenosaunee Eyes' project.
"Her love and understanding of our culture touched our hearts, and her recordings will continue to touch the hearts of millions."
Joanne leaves behind her husband Doug, daughter Leah, grandson Kieren Ryder, sisters Diane and Vicky, and numerous nieces and nephews.
NAMA invites artists to please share their photos and comments to NativeMu
sicAwards@gmail.com for a future memorial posting.
Visit NAMA photo gallery of Joanne Shenandoah's life in pictures at: tinyurl.com/2p8jyxbw.
