AKWESASNE — Matthew Rourke, Chief of Police for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Department, has been named Chief of Police of the Year by the National Native American Law Enforcement Association.
The announcement was made at NNALEA’s 30th Annual National Training Conference hosted by the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe on Seskéha or Aug. 30.
“I’m extremely humbled and honored to receive this recognition from my peers in the Native American law enforcement community,” Rourke said.
“I’m fortunate to work with a great team of professional and community-minded police officers, and a police commission and tribal council that are very supportive and forward-thinking in regard to the community’s safety.”
During this year’s Annual Conference, an awards ceremony was held that provided an opportunity for partnering agencies to recognize law enforcement leaders and agencies for “Making Tribal Communities the Safest Communities in America.”
Rourke was recognized for helping instill a cooperative approach for the 35-member tribal police department in crime prevention and community safety programs in the Mohawk community of Akwesasne.
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Commission joined in congratulating Rourke as the 2023 Chief of Police of the Year, stating “Chief of Police Matthew Rourke has shown devotion to the Akwesasne community for the past 25 years.
‘’Since being selected as Chief of Police; he has continued that commitment for community policing, serves as an advocate for those in need, and shows tremendous pride for the community that he serves.
“The Tribal Police Commission is extremely proud of the recognition he received from his fellow law enforcement peers throughout Indian Country and the United States.”
Rourke joined the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Department in 1998 as a Tribal Patrol Officer; In 2004, he earned the rank of Corporal and was promoted in 2007 to Detective/Sergeant, which was the first in the tribal police department’s history.
Rourke was appointed Acting-Chief of Police by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Commission May 23, 2014.
After conducting a national search, announcement of his formal appointment as Chief of Police was made the following year at the March 2015 Monthly Tribal Meeting.
Rourke shared his commitment to ensuring public safety and strengthening the police department’s relationship with the community by having an increased presence at events and providing more communication.
Rourke’s leadership has made the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Department a respected partner to a multitude of U.S. and Canadian law enforcement agencies.
He has earned a U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations (Title 19) Special Cross Customs Designation, Bureau of Indian Affairs International Law Enforcement Credentials (SLEC); and is a member of the International Border Enforcement Team (IBET) and both Franklin County and St. Lawrence County Task Forces.
In 2020, Rourke provided testimony to the President’s Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice on Rural and Tribal Justice.
His testimony focused on the criminal justice system in Indian Country and the need for more law enforcement partnerships, more law enforcement officers on the ground, and, if the officers or agents are non-tribal, the need for law enforcement to have an awareness and appreciation for tribal culture.
Along with Tribal Police Lieutenant Decota Thompson and Lieutenant Ted Cook, Rourke has attended several law enforcement gatherings at the White House, including a July 2016 briefing convened by The President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing.
Rourke was named in July 2023 to the North Country Regional Council for the New York State Hate and Bias Prevention Unit.
Located within the State’s Division of Human Rights, the unit’s work is aimed at promoting diversity and empowering communities to prevent and heal from the trauma of violence attributed to discrimination.
The National Native American Law Enforcement Association is a nonprofit organization founded in 1993 to promote and foster mutual cooperation between American Indian law enforcement agencies, tribes, private industry and the public.
To support this effort; their annual gathering brings together law enforcement personnel, emergency management, emergency services, natural resources and environmental protection professionals for three days of joint training on major issues facing Indian country.
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council offered Chief of Police Matthew Rourke their congratulations and deepest gratitude for the recognition he received from the National Native American Law Enforcement Association, saying “Your unwavering dedication, devotion, and commitment to safeguarding our community’s security through cooperative relationships is greatly appreciated and is a testament to the strength of community policing.”
