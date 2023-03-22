DANNEMORA — Shaun Akin was elected Village of Dannemora mayor on Tuesday in the only contested village election in the North Country.
Akin, M’Akin Dannemora Better Party, garnered 121 votes to defeat Eric Jarvis, For A Better Village Party, with 71 votes.
The office of village mayor is a four-year span and the incumbent did not seek reelection. Akin and Jarvis were both village trustees.
“When (my wife) Corey and I moved into the village 13 years ago, we fell in love with our old home,” Akin said by email. “Quickly we connected with neighbors and later on cherished the people of our village. The people spoke, and they want change. Hearing about new voters, young and older, in our mix (on election day) is just a testament that our people want to be heard and this position matters.”
He praised Jarvis for running a great campaign.
“I look forward with working with (him) on the board and continuing serving our people,” Akin said. “Judy Jarvis and Ratchet, their dog, thank you for kind words of encouragement and bringing smiles while we waited for the ballot count. Serving as the 22nd mayor of the Village of Dannemora will be one of my favorite ways to serve this community.”
Two trustee seats were also up in Dannemora, for four year terms, and running for those unopposed were incumbent Michael Bennett, For A Better Village Party, who got 154 votes, and Laurie Cross, Cultivating A Community Party, 164 votes.
In the Village of Lake Placid, Katie Brennan, with 72 votes, and Andrew Quinn, with 80 votes, both got uncontested seats on the Village Board of Trustees in Tuesday’s village election.
Brennan was already on the board, having been appointed to an unexpired term in November 2022.
The posts are for four-year terms.
