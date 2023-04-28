PLATTSBURGH — Dr. Marvella E. Ford lives in South Carolina, but her formative years were here in the North Country.
Her father Luke Ford, Jr. was in the U.S. Air Force, and she was born in Dover, Del.
Afterward, she and had her family, father, mother, Sarah Ann, and older brother Jon, went to England for five years.
Next, the Fords were stationed at Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
“I grew up in Plattsburgh,” said Marvella, 58, who is on the faculty in the Department of Public Health Sciences at the Medical University of South Carolina.
“We lived on the Air Force Base for about two years, and then in Chazy for maybe a year and then Cumberland Head from the age of nine until 18 in Champlain Park.”
Her father actually had a heart attack and retired from the military when she was 7.
“So, we moved off base,” she said.
“He worked as a civil servant on the Air Force Base, and then he retired from that. He opened L & A Market. That was downtown. It was a convenience store. Mom & Pop. That was in the 1990s.”
EDUCATION
Marvella attended Cumberland Head Elementary School from the 3rd to the 5th grade, and then St. John’s from 6th to the 8th grade, and then attended Beekmantown High School.
“Beekmantown was amazing,” she said.
“It prepared me so well for college. I took AP courses, the teachers at Beekmantown the work that we were doing when I went to college it was pretty much on par with there.
“We had some great teachers for English and science and math. I don’t think you get a better education. They really prepared us well. I took a typing class. We had to type a thesis. I thought what typing class makes you type a 20 page thesis paper? That’s the level of quality that the teachers demanded. I’m really thankful because it really prepared me well for college.”
NO GRANDPARENTS
A graduate of the Class of 1982, Marvella’s interest in health disparities stemmed from not having any grandparents.
“Plattsburgh is a very tight knit community,” she said.
“There are a lot of multi-generational families. My friends had four grandparents. I thought that was so nice, and they were just spoiled by their grandparents.”
All four of her grandparents had passed away before she was born.
“I never had he chance to meet them,” she said.
“My father lost his mother (Bertha Lou) when he was, I think, 5 years old. At the age of 9, he was raised by his Aunt Elizabeth. His siblings were split up, and they went to different families. He had seven siblings. His father was Luke Sr. Dad grew up in Mississippi. My mother lost her mom. My mother’s mother’s name was Sarah Ann. Her father’s name was Jesse. My mom was born and grew up in Dover, Delaware.”
With lack of family, friends were family.
“There were some great families,” she said.
“I had lots of friends. Patty Turnbull is my all-time best friend. Now, she’s Patty LaHart. We’ve been tight since we were 9 years old. Her parents’ circle included the Aikens family, the Murchisons, the Bensons, the Moores, and Robin Hughes.
“All of those families were tight,” she said.
BETTER CHANCE
For her father, the Air Force was a way to escape life in Biloxi.
“It was difficult time in the ‘50s,” Marvella said.
“He entered Air Force when he was 19. He didn’t meet my mother until he was in his 30s. He had this whole military career before they met and married and had three children.”
Her older brother, Jon, 61, was a star basketball player at St. John's Elementary and High School.
“He won a full scholarship at Norwich University to play basketball,” she said.
“Then, he had a 22-year career in the military as a tank commander in the Army. He retired as a major. He always loved teaching, so he went to school and got his master’s degree and taught for, I think, 13 years. He lives in Las Vegas, Nevada."
Her younger brother, Anthony “Tony”, 51, graduated from Beekmantown Central School, and now he lives in Lake Placid.
“He’s the head cook at the Breakfast Club,” she said.
“It’s on Main Street in Lake Placid. He’s excellent at what he does, and it’s a really nice restaurant. I’m very proud of him. I always stop in there, and we spend the day together.”
EDUCATIONAL FOCUS
Marvella first became a published author at age 8 with story that appeared in a 1972 edition of Highlights.
“The weather was good,” she said.
“I remember walking home. I was so happy the teacher showed me my little story was published. I just made something up.”
The Beekmantown guidance counselor was a game changer for the trajectory of Marvella’s life.
“When I thanked her, she just said, ‘Well, that’s what I’m here for,’” she said.
“She was just so sweet. Going to Cornell has opened so many doors for me."
As a freshman at Cornell University, her mother started getting ill.
“When I was a sophomore, she was really ill,” she said.
“She had undiagnosed diabetes. She had to have her left leg amputated. They gave her six weeks if she didn’t have the amputation and six years if she had it. She was really ill. I would come home to help take care of her and my younger brother. My dad worked. So every holiday I could, I went home and try to keep the house going.”
Marvella said the difficult time was good for me because it made her grow up.
“Again, health disparity issues,” she said.
“I just prayed a lot, and God answered the prayers. She lived until 2000. She passed away at Fletcher Allen in Vermont. My dad passed away in 2003.”
At the time, Marvella was working at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas.
“He fell and broke his hip,” she said.
“I just couldn’t manage his health care from there, so I flew up. I brought him to live with me in what was the last year of his life.”
Marvella has had her own health challenges.
Breast cancer was caught really early, Stage 0, in 2008 and 2013, and she had a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.
“In the work that I do, it helped me to understand the people in the community a lot more,” she said.
“When the doctor says you have cancer, I know the emotion that you feel, not that everyone is the same. I can understand better, and I think I can relate better to people when I hear what they are going through.”
GAME PLAN
Marvella became a Zumba instructor in 2019, and she taught online in 2021 and the first part of 2022.
Her faith community is the Charity Missionary Baptist Church in Charleston under the pastorship of the Rev. Nelson B. Rivers III. Marvella is a church deacon and teaches Sunday School.
Marvella encourages young people to seek out what interests them and move forward with plans to make it happen.
Her father said to her that you are going to be working all your life, so you might as well do something that you like to do and something that brings you joy.
“Talk to other people who are doing those things,” she said.
“I want to be a lawyer. How do you become a lawyer? Our job is to show the young people how to get from Point A to Point B."
