ELIZABETHTOWN — ‘Tis the season for fresh produce and Farmers Market Coupons distribution in the tri-county area.
Essex County is four days deep in distributing 600 booklets countywide.
“The program is pretty similar to last year where each eligible older adult that meets the age and income criteria would receive a coupon booklet with $25 worth of coupons to be used at a Farmers Market to purchase locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables,” Krissy Leerkes, Essex County Office for the Aging director, said.
In order to be eligible, adults must be 60 years of age or older and meet the monthly income guidelines. For a one person household, income cannot exceed $2,248, for a two-person household, $3,041; and three-person household, $3,833.
“If they meet this eligibility, they just need to attest to the eligibility,” Leerkes said.
“They don’t they need to show us proof of income or anything along those lines. They need to sign that they received the coupons, then they will be able to use the coupons themselves or a friend or family member could actually visit a locally participating market to use the coupons for that older adult.”
In 2022, more than 500 seniors participated in the program.
“We had a really good response to the program because they changed the eligibility to where instead of the household being eligible it was each individual,” she said.
“In years past, a household would get just one coupon booklet. Last year it was changed to each older adult that met the criteria would be eligible. It increases the access for more older adults to be able to again visit one of those participating markets or farm stands with locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables. In turn, it’s a great opportunity for our farmers to have folks that might not have typically visited their market or theirs stand. It just increases their access as well.”
Many seniors wait late in the season to purchase bulk produce such as tomatoes and apples.
“They may make tomato sauce or apple sauce that they are able to can and use throughout the year,” Leerkes said.
“We get a lot of that or we do get a lot of folks who may save it for a specific product that they have been waiting for, again like I said, the tomatoes or something they can use throughout the year. Something they can mass produce.”
The Clinton County Office for the Aging starting distributing its 800 booklets Monday, according to Director Darleen Collins.
“JCEO will be helping us with distribution beyond the scheduled dates,” she said.
“People may call Clinton County Office for the Aging at 518-565-4620 or JCEO at 518-561-6310 for assistance.”
The Franklin County Office for the Aging received 600 booklets, according to Mandy Jarvis, Aging Services Specialist.
The Franklin County Office for the Aging began distributing voucher for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program on July 1, according to the agency’s newsletter.
“The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program provides $25 in vouchers to eligible individuals for purchasing locally grown fruits, vegetables, etc., to promote nutritional support to participants as well as economic support to local farmers.
“Vouchers will be distributed Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Office for the Aging on 3rd floor of courthouse. SFMNP vouchers will also be distributed at each adult center on their designated dates (See Box).
“OFA will be at the Malone Farmers Market (Malone Airport) on July 19 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. for distribution of vouchers for those interested in participation in program. Those interested in participating in program should attend any of the noted distribution sites or contact OFA @ 518-481-1526 or 518-481-1533 for further assistance with participation.”
