Agency to offer women free cancer screenings

PLATTSBURGH – Cancer Services Program (CSP) of Northeastern NY is the go-to resource for the uninsured and under insured in need of cancer screenings in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.
“Cancer Services Program is in every county in New York state,” Christina Battinelli, targeted outreach worker, for CSP of Northeastern NY, said.
“It pays for breast, cervical, and colon cancer screening for people who don't have health insurance or who are under insured.
“Let's say someone who goes in for a routine screening mammogram and they have health insurance and then they get called back for additional pictures.
“Maybe they saw a spot or something, when they come back it turns into a diagnostic mammogram and breast ultrasound, which are both diagnostic services.”
FINANCIAL LIFESAVER
Sometimes, insurance companies don't cover diagnostic services.
“So that bill would go to the patient,” she said.
“It would probably go toward their deductible, and the patient would have an out-of-pocket expense.
“That's when we would come in and we would go through the paperwork, the explanation of benefits and that type of thing. And most likely, we usually can pay that 100 percent.”
When someone is under insured, it is not guaranteed that CSP can pay for 100 percent of the cost.
“Because there are some things that we need to look at first,” Battinelli said.
“But most of the time we can pay for it. People who are uninsured, we can pay for 100 percent."
ARRAY OF SERVICES
CSP pays for mammograms, pap and pelvic exams, HPV screenings, colonoscopies and Fit kits, at-home colorectal screening kit.
“Where the patient would take a sample of their stool,” she said.
“They come with little cards. They put their stool on the card. Through our program, it's a two-sample kit. There are some programs that give out three samples or if someone does it through their primary care physician they may have a different kit.”
Samples are sent to the University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Lab.
“What that does is look for any traces of blood in the stool,” Battinelli said.
“If there are traces of blood in the stool, then we recommend the patient to get a colonoscopy to find out where that blood is coming from.
“If it comes back negative or if there is no blood in the stool, then they're good to go for one year and they can take the Fit Kit test a year later.”
EXCEPTIONS & EDUCATION
CSP targets women over the age of 40, and for colon cancer, men and women over the age of 50.
“There is more that we do,” Battinelli said.
“Let's say a 36-year-old woman comes in with a lump in her breast, and she goes to the doctor and the doctor gives her an order for a mammogram and ultrasound.
“We can't pay for that doctor's appointment because she's under the age of 40, but we can pay for the diagnostic mammogram and ultrasound if they're uninsured or under insured.”
Pre-Covid, Battinelli presented before groups of people regularly.
“I educate on all three cancers and when to be screened and what type of screenings you should be getting and at what age and how often and lifestyle changes,” she said.
“However because of COVID, we don't have any gatherings right now. We are in the works of setting up a virtual platform. We will start doing virtual presentations very soon.”
Battinelli is open to connecting with community agencies and companies to set up virtual or social distancing programming for their audiences.
“Our targeted population are men and women 50 to 64,” she said.
“We are trying to go more virtual now because that's what everybody is doing. So if anybody has a virtual platform that we can use or if they would like us to present and educate to a group of people that they know, maybe an employer want their employees educated, anything we can get out to 50 and 64 year olds."
CSP of Northeastern NY is up and running.
CSP will offer eligible women free-cancer screenings at the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) Family Medicine Center, 159 Margaret St. on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to noon.
CSP program has teamed up with the Family Medicine Center and another CVPH program, the Women’s Imaging Center (WIC), to provide these screenings as part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
"We are going full force," Battinelli said.
"We haven't stopped our services at all. We are still here. We're still going strong. We definitely just what the community to know that we are here because a lot of people don't know about our program.”
An intake is quick and easy and lasts between five and 10 minutes.
“We will set up the appointments,” Battinelli said.
“We will do all of the legwork. All the patient has to do is just basically show up to their appointments and we will do everything else.”
For more information and eligibility questions, call CSP at 518-324-7671.
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.