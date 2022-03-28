Agency seeks to make region a farm-based powerhouse

PLATTSBURGH -- The Northern New York Agricultural Development Program (NNYADP) has posted the results of 18 high priority research projects aimed at advancing agricultural environmental conservation and the local foods, dairy, crops, maple, and livestock sectors.
"It's independent farmers," said Joe Giroux, who co-chairs NNYADP with Jon Greenwood and Jon Rulfs.
"It's not done through any group or anything. We decided that we had some projects in northern New York that we would like to see done on local farms. We took the initiative to get grant money. Billy Jones (State Assemblyman) would go to bat for us to get money to do research. We do water research as far as field research for tile drainage and also do some research on helping raising calves, making cows' milk a little more, all kinds of little things like that."
POTENTIAL 'ECONOMIC POWERHOUSE'
The projects were conducted in 2021 with $300,000 in funding from the New York State Legislature, which established the program to develop the potential of the northern New York region to be a farm-based economic powerhouse.
The funding is administered through the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.
Reports from the projects are posted at www.nnyagdev.org.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation provided land to start the NNYADP's unprecedented agricultural tile drainage research.
The research is currently being conducted in side-by-side trials on a working farm and producing data that is sought-out by regional, Northeastern, and national conservation and agricultural groups.
"We're very concerned right now," Giroux said.
"Water quality is drinking water, but how the state and federal government tell us how to use our water on the farm and we can improve our soils by ditching. Right now, we are doing a lot of it on tile drainage. We put pipes in the ground about 3 feet deep, every 25 ft. wide. We help to control the wetness of the soil, so that it doesn't flood over.
"We are afraid that eventually they're going to say, 'Well, you can't do that anymore.' That's one of the examples. So, we're trying to be ahead of the game by doing the research and saying, 'Well, yep, we think we're doing a better job by doing than we are by letting the water runoff on the top of the ground. It takes less nutrients away, less dirt, and so forth. That's one of the things that we think we are doing."
This groundbreaking water quality work is supported by additional NNYADP research that is enhancing data-based precision agricultural nutrient management.
An NNYADP regional food hub feasibility study has prompted the startup of hubs serving broad audiences from sites in Essex, North Bangor, and Lyons Falls.
Horticultural research is evaluating opportunities to extend fruit, berry and vegetable sales into the early spring and later fall seasons as well as year-round.
NNYADP climate adaptability and animal health projects are providing insights on the ways that dairy farmers can make cows and calves more comfortable during periods of extreme heat and extreme cold.
Among the first-ever research conducted in North America are the NNYADP's recent field trials of European-bred forage crops; these crops feed the dairy, equine, and livestock industries.
SHORTER GROWING SEASON
The group conducts research on how to improve the profitability on farms northern New York.
“We kind of did it also because we have a shorter growing season than most of the rest of the state of New York,” Giroux said.
“In other words, the Finger Lakes have a few more growing degrees than we do because where we live. We try to improve the soil health like tile drainage, so we can get on the land sooner so we can grow the same degree days as they did in the Finger Lakes. That's how it all started many years ago. We've been at this about 50 years. Dr. Bob Lucy was one of the founders. We work closely with the Cornell Farm in Willsboro."
The Cornell Farm is a tract of land left to Cornell University by E.B. Baker.
"We do some research on there," Giroux said.
"Grapes, elderberries, and whatever else we can grow there. We have somebody from Miner's (Institute). Cornell left the land open there, so that we could do research on it."
Research commissioned by the NNYADP has helped northern New York's maple industry grow from $3.25 million in 2007, according to a Cornell University survey, to now more than $12 million annually with room yet to increase.
Current and past NNYADP research reports are publicly accessible at https://www.nnyagdev.org.
