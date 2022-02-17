PLATTSBURGH — Cautioning consumers about tracking devices like Apple’s AirTags, New York State Attorney General Letitia James warned that people could be using devices to track individuals’ locations and their belongings.
“Tracking people without their awareness or consent is a serious felony and will not be tolerated by my office. I urge all New Yorkers to pay close attention to their belongings and follow the tips provided by my office to stay safe,” James said in a news release.
“New Yorkers’ safety is my top priority and my office will continue to do everything in its power to protect New Yorkers.”
TRACKING DEVICES
AirTags, and similar devices, are small and easily concealable and are normally attached to keys, wallets and luggage in case they get lost or stolen. But according to a news release by James’ office, people in the state and around the country have reported finding unknown AirTags attached to their cars, in their purses, in coat pockets and other personal property.
If an unknown AirTag is close to someone’s iPhone long enough, an alert is sent saying their location is being shared.
In order to be aware of a possible AirTag used to track someone’s location, James suggested to listen for unfamiliar beeping, which will occur when the tag’s paired device has been separated for some time.
“If you hear this beeping noise, try to locate its source. AirTags can be stuck in various places including in bags and pockets, under cars, inside of bumpers, and the back of license plates,” James said.
“If you find an unfamiliar AirTag, hold your smartphone up to it to receive information about the AirTag including its serial number. Write down this information, then disable the AirTag by using the instructions on the screen or by removing the AirTag’s battery and call your local law enforcement for assistance.”
TRACKER DETECT
Receiving an alert that an AirTag is detected near a user will also allow them to play the beeping noise, James said, and gives users information on how to disable it. However, those alerts are sent only to iPhones.
For Android users, James recommended downloading the app Tracker Detect, which can locate unfamiliar AirTags within the phone’s Bluetooth range.
But James also cautioned that not all unfamiliar AirTags are malicious.
“While it is important to be careful, AirTags are sometimes legitimately lost by their users, and your device will alert you regardless,” James said. “If an AirTag has been reported lost, your [iPhone] notification will give you information to allow you to return it.”
SHERIFF: DON’T PANIC
Clinton County Sheriff David Favro also cautioned people not to jump to conclusions, saying just finding a tracker doesn’t necessarily mean someone is being tracked.
“I’m not really sure it’s worth pulling the panic alarm, but it’s a good opportunity to take to remind people of their surroundings and of the people you are around,” Favro said, adding that the Sheriff’s Office hasn’t gotten many complaints about trackers in recent months.
“You’ve got to use good judgement, common sense and situational awareness all the time. This really is no exception.”
