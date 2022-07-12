AG releases footage of fatal Saranac Lake shooting

SARANAC LAKE — The state Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday released body cam footage from the fatal shooting of Joshua De’Miguel Kavota by a Saranac Lake Village Police officer late last month.
The footage, taken from a camera worn by Saranac Lake Village Police Officer Gabrielle Beebe and obtained by the Attorney General’s Office as part of its investigation into the shooting, starts as Beebe and another officer, Aaron Sharlow, drove over to the scene after police received a report of a stabbing on Bloomingdale Avenue. The audio starts as the officers exit the vehicle. Sharlow, who fired the shots at Kavota, was not wearing a body camera, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
The body camera footage can be seen at https://bit.ly/3INDBRL. This video contains images that may be disturbing to viewers.
BRIEF EXCHANGE
The video shows Beebe approaching Kavota — who was standing outside the front door of Stewart’s Shops in Saranac Lake — and asking him to hand over the knife in his pocket.
“What’s up?” she asked.
“He assaulted me,” Kavota said. It’s unclear who he is referring to. “He trespassed on my property.”
“OK, where’s uh, where’s the knife?” Beebe asked.
“I can’t give you that,” he said.
“OK, I’m going to need you to take it out of your pocket and give it to me right now,” she said.
“I can’t do that,” he said.
“Sir, I’m going to need you to take the knife out of your pocket,” she said.
“It’s my property,” he said.
“Sir, I need you to take the knife out of your pocket,” she repeated.
“I would be careful what you (unintelligible),” he said.
GUNSHOT AFTERMATH
After the brief exchange between Beebe and Kavota, the video shows Kavota take the knife out of his pocket and charge at Beebe, who screamed and stumbled backward. The camera then pans over as Beebe moves and shows Kavota falling to the ground and Sharlow standing over him. Beebe is heard sobbing as she catches her breath. She took her gun out and pointed it in Kavota’s direction.
The knife appeared to be a fixed-blade kitchen knife with a wooden handle. The footage shows the knife on the ground at Beebe’s feet.
Forty-five seconds after the shot, Beebe began putting medical gloves on and asked a person standing by to get a medic bag from their car. She asked someone for a shirt to apply pressure to the gunshot wound and began applying pressure one minute and 26 seconds after the shots.
Beebe then asked Sharlow how many times he shot Kavota. Sharlow shot twice.
Later, Beebe appears to tell paramedics about what happened — “no, it’s gunshot wounds,” she said — before stepping away from the scene.
Kavota was later transported to Adirondack Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Michael Sikirica, a medical examiner at Glens Falls Hospital, conducted an autopsy and determined Kavota’s cause of death to be “severe bilateral hemothorax, perforation of right lung, heart and inferior vena cava due to gunshot wound of chest.”
RELEASE OF FOOTAGE
The Attorney General’s Office released the body cam footage on Tuesday, less than two weeks after the fatal shooting.
“The release of this footage is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party in a criminal matter or any opinion as to how or whether any individual may be charged with a crime,” a news release from the Attorney General’s Office reads.
The Attorney General’s Office released this video to the public “in order to increase transparency and strengthen public trust in these matters,” according to the release. Under state law, OSI assesses every incident in which a police officer may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct an investigation into the incident.
On July 2, members of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative, after reviewing body camera footage prior to it being released to the public, said they “do not believe it was a racially motivated incident.” Kavota was a person of color; Sharlow is white. ADI has been working with the SLPD as it conducted a state-required review of its policies last year and offered mental health and diversity training for its officers through Renz Consulting — a law enforcement training and consulting firm ADI contracts with, led by former and current law enforcement members.
“It appears from the evidence that the officer’s life was in imminent danger,” ADI wrote in a statement.
REPORT OF STABBING
Sharlow and Beebe responded to the Stewart’s Shops around 8:30 a.m. June 29 after police received a report about a stabbing. ADI revealed earlier this month that the man who was stabbed by Kavota prior to police arriving — the man’s name has not been released yet — was a mental health advocate.
“Joshua Kavota was in the process of working with mental health advocates who had been called to intervene, based on his erratic behavior,” ADI wrote. “That encounter resulted in Mr. Kavota stabbing a mental health advocate.”
The man who was stabbed was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and released that same day, according to village police.
KAVOTA DEATH
Kavota was under the care of Lakeside House, a human services organization that focuses on housing people with mental illness in town.
Sharlow and Beebe have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.
Funeral services for Kavota were held on July 7 in Ogdensburg. Kavota was born in Nuremberg, Germany, according to his obituary.
Jenny Richard, who said she is Kavota’s step-mother, said his family is “devastated.”
“Joshua was a good kid,” she wrote. “He wouldn’t hurt anyone — something had to have happened.”
On Tuesday, when the footage was released, she said “it’s like it’s the day it happened all over again.”
“This should have been handled differently,” she said. “A young man died because no one wanted to take the time to get him help.”
‘UNANSWERED QUESTIONS’
Last year, Sharlow attended a Crisis Intervention Team training run by the Institute for Police, Mental Health and Community Collaboration, which was designed to improve police interactions with people in mental health, substance abuse or emotional crises.
Richard questioned Sharlow’s mental health training and said she believes Lakeside House was not responding properly to calls from Kavota’s mother. Anna Squires, a neighbor of Kavota, and Eric Sperger, who manages the apartment building Kavota lived in, both told the Enterprise that they also called Lakeside House numerous times about Kavota.
Squires said she called three times on the morning of the fatal shooting. A representative for Lakeside House could not immediately be reached by deadline Tuesday.
“In the last 12-13 years that he’s been in my life he’s been terrified that he would be shot by a police officer because he’s bi-racial,” Richard said of her step-son.
“Too many unanswered questions and the answers won’t bring him back,” she said.
