PLATTSBURGH — Residents of the North Country walked together Sunday afternoon for cystic fibrosis patients — or “fighters” —everywhere.
Supporters gathered in Melissa L. Penfield Park, named for a late local cystic fibrosis patient, for the Plattsburgh Great Strides fundraiser organized by the Northeastern New York Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
GENETIC DISORDER
The foundation aims to improve the lives of those afflicted by the condition. Their fundraising goes towards advancements in research, care and support, according to the group’s website.
Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder that progressively affects the respiratory system and other organs, leading to infections.
According to the foundation, more than 30,000 children and adults have cystic fibrosis in the United States and approximately 1,000 new cases of the disorder are diagnosed each year.
GRATEFUL FOR SUPPORT
“We are so grateful for the support of the community, the businesses that sponsored this event and the volunteers who donated to the foundation,” Kate Townsend, executive director of The Northeastern New York Chapter, said.
Sunday marked the first in-person Great Strides fundraiser since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with more than 200 people from the area registering to show support for their family and friends. Fifteen teams have raised $28,486 through the event toward a goal of raising $35,400.
Donations are still being accepted online at tinyurl.com/y4fy6mfn.
‘GREAT TO SEE’
Many of the participants had a loved one in mind that motivated them to join the event.
A father walked in tears for his daughter, a cystic fibrosis patient for 28 years, which surpassed the age doctors determined she would survive at birth. A mother walked for her daughter. An uncle walked for his niece. The crowd walking for the foundation was split into different colors by T-shirts each team wore.
“I have been part of this fundraiser for nine years. I think it’s great to see the community come together for support and to raise awareness for this cause,” Erika Brown, Reese’s Pieces of Hope Team Leader and mother of a cystic fibrosis patient, said.
The foundation holds a walk every year, typically in the spring or summer season.
“I think it’s good for people to come out and support cystic fibrosis fighters. It’s a beautiful day for this,” said Jim Kobak, uncle of a cystic fibrosis fighter who walked with Team Cookie.
