ALBANY — Animal rights advocates are stepping up the pressure on lawmakers to prohibit the retail sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in New York pet shops.
The intent, according to legislation's sponsors, is to curtail puppy mills and encourage pet stores to partner with shelters and rescue organizations in promoting adoption of dogs and cats in their care.
The measure is now before the Assembly Codes Committee, with companion legislation receiving the overwhelming support of the state Senate Wednesday. The Assembly Agriculture Committee has already given its blessing to the bill.
STEC VOTES NO
Libby Post, executive director of the New York State Animal Protection Federation, said she is optimistic about the measure's chances of getting approved this year, after the Senate approved it, 57 to 6. But she noted she is making no predictions.
Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt, R-Niagara County, and Sen. Pete Oberacker, R-Otsego County, were among those who voted in favor of the legislation. Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, was one of six Republicans to cast a "no" vote.
The Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council and the American Kennel Club are among the groups opposed to the legislation, contending it will strip New Yorkers of the ability to choose the breeds of dogs they would prefer to have. The council argues the measure would drive families to the unregulated marketplace and will have no effect on substandard breeders.
Also stoking opposition to the proposed ban via postings on social media is a group called Say YES to Pets.
"The fact is that New York pet stores and the licensed breeders they work with are a highly-regulated, best-in-class source of pets that are inspected regularly, provide veterinary exams, and keep detailed records of the condition and care of their animals," the group said in outlining why it is seeking the defeat of the legislation. "These are not the pet sources that should be targeted by a ban."
‘CRUEL’ PET DEALERS
The proponents have also been making their case.
These advocates include: the ASPCA, the Humane Society of the United States, New York State Animal Protection Federation, Voters For Animal Rights, Companion Animal Protection Society, Animal Legal Defense Fund, and the New York City Bar Association’s Animal Law Committee.
“New York pet stores are a notorious outlet for puppy mills, bringing thousands of animals into our state from a dark, inhumane network of cruel pet dealers,” Brian Shapiro, state director for the Humane Society, said in a statement.
California, Maryland and Maine have adopted bans on the sale of dogs and cats at pet shops.
Opponents argue the measure would be devastating to mom-and-pop pet shops struggling through the pandemic. But Post said the sale of pets represents only a small fraction of sale volume at the stores, noting the industry now makes nearly all of its profit on pet food and supplies.
CHANCE TO REBRAND
She said adoptions of animals from shelters could be arranged so that they take place at the stores.
"This gives pet stores the opportunity to rebrand as humane businesses and work hand in hand with their local shelters and rescues to facilitate adoption events," she said.
The prime sponsors of the legislation are Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris, D-Queens, and Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal, D-Queens.
Two years ago, Rosenthal framed trailblazing legislation that made New York the nation's first state to ban the declawing of cats.
The 2021 legislative session is slated to conclude in six weeks.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com
