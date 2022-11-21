ALBANY — Advocates for a measure that would allow patients with a terminal illness to request medication that will result in their deaths say they are hopeful lawmakers will be convinced in 2023 to add New York to the roster of states that have enacted controversial Medical Aid in Dying laws.
The optimism is buoyed by the fact the legislation has the support of the New York State Academy of Family Physicians, New York Civil Liberties Union, League of Women Voters of New York State, the StateWide Senior Action Council, the New York State Public Health Association and several other groups.
DYING WITH DIGNITY
Under the proposal, only terminally ill individuals who are at least 18 years old and have a doctor’s prognosis of having less than six months left to live and attest they understand the consequences of their decisions may request prescribed medication that will cause their deaths.
The legislation, whose chief sponsor is Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, D-Scarsdale, argues that mentally competent people should have the right to end their suffering by opting for lethal medication approved by a physician.
“Patients should not be forced to relocate to another state or to leave the country to control how their lives end,” Paulin states in the bill. “Patients seek to die with dignity, on their own terms, typically in their own homes, surrounded by their family and other loved ones.”
A study released this year by the Journal of the American Geriatric Society found the majority of individuals who chose the medical aid in dying option from 1998 through 2020 in states where it is allowed were cancer patients.
‘ASSISTED SUICIDE’
The New York bill, whose Senate sponsor is Sen. Diane Savino, D-Staten Island, faces strong opposition from the New York State Catholic Conference, representing the state’s Roman Catholic bishops, as well as several other organizations contending the state should not be involved in condoning what the critics have labeled “assisted suicide.”
In a bill memo, the Catholic Conference branded the bill “unsafe for all involved,” arguing it has “inadequate protections for patients most at risk of abuse,” lacks accountability and has “weak conscience protections” for health care professionals and institutions.
The proposed law has the strong support of the chairman of the Assembly Health Committee, Assemblyman Richard Gottfried, D-Manhattan.
“This has been the law now in several states for many years and there is no evidence of any abuse,” Gottfried said, noting he is satisfied with what he sees as rigorous safeguards to shield patients from abusive situations.
“Under the law, as you know, a patient can refuse life-sustaining treatment and can insist it be withdrawn,” Gottfried said. “I don’t think there is any significant difference between that and entitling someone to take medication that can hasten their death.”
JUST ONE COMPONENT
With lawmakers slated to return to the statehouse in just six weeks, an advocacy group called Compassion & Choices has been stepping up its pressure on them to take up the measure and respond to the pleas of dying individuals who have gone public in urging passage of the legislation.
The activists have vowed to travel throughout the state to ensure legislators are aware they are demanding action.
have suffered at the end of their lives as legislators ignored their pleas to pass the Medical Aid in Dying Act. Enough is enough. We are traveling to every corner of the state to make sure legislators know that their constituents are demanding action. Lawmakers must stop turning their backs on New Yorkers suffering at the end of life.”
“Unfortunately, there are some dying patients for whom even the best hospice care does not meet their needs.” Dr. Jay Federman, a retired Saranac Lake physician and medical director for the Tri-Lakes division of High Peaks Hospice, said in a statement. “Medical aid in dying is one component of end-of-life care, not an alternative to palliative or hospice care. In fact, medical aid-in-dying laws lead to an increase in hospice care and an improvement in end-of-life care for everyone.”
STRINGENT REQUIREMENTS
Despite the fervent activism, the bill in previous sessions has remained bottled up in committees.
Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, said he sees Medical Aid in Dying as the wrong approach, noting there are medications designed to relieve intense pain being experienced by terminally ill patients.
“The reason that I am not in favor is the potential trauma that families can suffer after the fact — knowing that there was a suicide, which is basically what it what Medical Aid in Dying is. They can put any fancy name on it they want, but it is condoning suicide. The ravages that the survivors must face, whether it’s short term or long term, have tremendous negative psychological effects.”
The New York State Academy of Family Physicians, in backing the bill, highlighted the fact there are stringent requirements for patients to become eligible for requesting a lethal dose of medication, including a requirement the request be written an oral, with the signatures of two witnesses, neither of whom may be the patient’s physician.
The physician involved must get confirmation from a consulting physician and may also choose to refer the patient to a mental health professional, the doctors’ group noted in responding to the legislation.
The legislation also gives a physician the right to refuse to participate in any action against his or her personal code of ethics, the bill memo noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.