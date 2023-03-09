PLATTSBURGH — Grammy-nominated composer and pianist Dr. Adrian Carr is paused at the moment creatively.
Yes, he is busy as music director conducting the choir and playing piano and organ at the First Presbyterian Church in Plattsburgh.
He is also making his clients sound their best at his Plattsburgh-based studio, AC Mastering.
“I’m between things,” Carr said.
“I’m celebrating what I’ve done and kind of just waiting for the next project to present itself.”
TRIO OF CONCERTS
In March, Carr will break away from his normal for a trio of appearances in the Champlain Valley.
On Friday, March 10, at 6:45 p.m., he will perform at Lake Forest Senior Living Community in Plattsburgh.
On Sunday, March 19, at 3 p.m. at The Whallonsburg Grange in Essex, Carr accompanies “The Back Door,” a Roxham Road awareness presentation with collaborators Janet McFetridge, a Plattsburgh Cares board member, and internationally acclaimed photographer Paula Allen.
On Saturday, March 25, at 3 p.m., Carr does a benefit performance for Champlain Valley Voices at the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church.
LAKE FOREST
At Lake Forest, the concert has been rescheduled twice because of COVID.
“The program is just some of my favorites,” he said.
“It’s like a mini concert. I will be playing my favorites from all my albums, including The Golden Hour. I will just be doing a lot of different music there. It’s just nice to go back there to see people friends and give them a nice concert on Friday.”
Carr released “The Golden Hour” in 2022.
“That was really nice,” he said.
“I’m really proud of that album, too. I was able to devote some time to it, and I worked with some great people. It was a lot of fun. It was kind of my COVID album. It’s really mellow, electronics and piano. It’s reflective, but I think it ends kind of upbeat, too.”
The album was inspired by his daily trips to see sunset from the Macdonough Farm on Cumberland Head.
“In riding my bike out to the Head, that’s kind of where I got most of the ideas for the music,” he said.
“That was my inspiration then.”
THE GRANGE
At the Whallonsburg Grange, Carr will perform, “The Immigrant Song,” track 9 on his “On the Other Side of Everything,” 2018 album to accompany McFetridge and Allen’s presentation centered on the exodus at Roxham Road in Champlain.
The Roxham Road crossing, which is an unofficial border crossing into Canada, has been in the news the past few years as a place where immigrants, many from Central and South America, cross into Canada seeking asylum.
As many as 40,000 reportedly crossed last year, and some officials in Canada are calling for Roxham Road to be closed, saying the nation cannot handle providing services for so many people so fast.
“It’s a real humanitarian mess now because a lot of people were transiting through the U.S. from all different countries, the four corners of the world to get through there,” Carr said.
The trio did a similar presentation last November at the Newman Center in Plattsburgh.
“It was just packed,” Carr said.
“The Plattsburgh Cares people are really so supportive. Janet is thrilled to do it because she usually gets a lot of coats and stuffed animals for the kids.
“Paula has spent so much time there with Janet photographing all the people, the different situations, all the different countries. She’s really done an incredibly comprehensive job documenting.”
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY VOICES
It has been several years since the Champlain Valley Voices held its annual benefit concert.
Performers include Carr (piano), Marilyn Reynolds (violin), Ryan Mahony (piano), Trevor White (flute and clarinet), and additional performances by choir members.
“So, I’m doing 20 minutes of music as a benefit for them and giving them some albums to raffle off, just helping Timothy Morningstar out there and his Champlain Valley Voices,” Carr said.
