PLATTSBURGH — Dr. John J. Kowal recently made his pitch to community stakeholders why he should become Clinton Community College’s 9th President.
Kowal has been the administrator-in-charge at CCC since August 2021 following President Ray M. DiPasquale’s departure after 4.5 years at the helm to become president of Massasoit Community College in Brockton, Mass.
TWO FINALISTS
Kowal, and Jerry Wallace, Ed.D., are the top finalists selected by the college’s Presidential Search Committee.
Since August 2018, Kowal has served as Vice President for Academic Affairs at CCC.
Kowal was awarded a Ph.D., Educational Administration, University at Albany, SUNY Albany, in 2006.
He was the recipient of a Presidential Distinguished Doctoral Dissertation Award from School of Education for outstanding quality of dissertation research.
His dissertation topic was “Faculty Participation in Decision-Making in Academic Departments of Two-Year Colleges in New York State.”
Kowal also holds a M.S., Plant and Soil Sciences, from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, Mass., and a B.A., Biology, American International College, Springfield, Mass.
“What I would like to do is give you a very short story on what I call my leadership journey how I got to Clinton Community College and how I would like to be president of the college,” he said.
“I will start with that. It’s a thought I had recently. In looking where we are as a college, I really believe very strongly I would like to be an advocate for the college.
“I have a very strong firm belief in the mission of Clinton Community College, and I feel that I could make a difference for our students for our community with that leadership position. That’s why I’m pursuing it, and I am thrilled to be a candidate and a finalist. I will be very thrilled if I am selected and have the position.”
The mission of CCC “is to provide educational opportunities in an inclusive and safe environment that empower individuals to create their own paths to personal and professional growth.”
PIVOTAL OPPORTUNITY
Kowal said he had to look back 17 years ago to put his story in context.
“I was teaching at SUNY Cobbleskill, teaching soil science, water resources in the Agriculture Division,” he said.
“I was asked a question that, when I look back now, was one of the most important questions I’ve had. It was from my dean at the time. He asked me would you like to be a department chair?”
The department had no chair for a year. There was turmoil. Resources were shrinking. Enrollment was shrinking.
“So, I thought about it,” he said.
“At the same time, I was going for my PhD. I had just started a program, and we had our third child. He was just newly born. So, I thought to myself do I want to take something additional on? I thought about it, well, and I said yes. I would like to.
“It’s an opportunity, and I’m a firm believer that if an opportunity comes to you, we need to really look at it carefully. You never know. You may never have that opportunity again. I accepted, and I’m glad, I’m ever so glad that I did accept that because it brought me into the realm of educational management and leadership.”
LEADERSHIP RISE
At SUNY College of Agriculture and Technology, Kowal was the Founding Director for the Center for Environmental Science and Technology, Presiding Officer of the Faculty and Plant Science Department Chair, where Kowal developed his management, leadership, and conflict-resolution skills as well as interface with his peers on the Council of Chairs.
“We got a $6 million federal appropriation for doing research on waste-energy technologies in collaboration with a company, and the Department of Defense funded that,” he said.
“We got a new building put up that was funded by the state, and I was named Director for the Center for Environmental Science and Technology.
“In that setting, I had a chance to work with our external partners. That was kind of my first experience of doing that.
“I also worked closely with the Natural Resource Conservation Service in creating pathways for students to internships and careers in conservation. It gave me that an external working with partners element that I didn’t have up until that time.”
NEXT LEVEL
Kowal became Presiding Officer of the Faculty, where he worked closely with the president, who also had dual duties at SUNY Delhi.
“It broadened my aspiration for a more institution-wide leadership,” he said.
“About a couple of years later, I really started looking and there was an opportunity at private college in Albany.”
At Maria College, Kowal served as the Vice President for Academic Affairs and Academic Dean from August 2013 to February 2018.
“I was offered the position of VP and thought about it and had to make a second really key decision,” he said.
“The decision there was do I leave teaching because this would be all administration. I love teaching. I love working with students, but it was at a time that I was ready for a transition and decided to accept the position.”
Though he learned a lot about fundraising and nursing education, Kowal yearned to return back to public education as he had been a product of it.
“I needed to get back to SUNY,” he said.
“I especially wanted to get back to a community college. I studied community colleges in my doctorate. I learned a lot about their history. So when the opportunity came, and I was offered the position here as Vice President, I gladly accepted. It was an opportunity, and again, another major decision.”
ROLE AND MISSION OF CCC
Kowal’s family lived in Cobbleskill for 30 years. His youngest was ready for high school.
“And what turned the tide for him, he found out that Plattsburgh High School had a swim team, and he’s a swimmer,” he said.
“They didn’t have one down there. It was one of those key elements of getting family here. We moved here, I started my job here and had a great mentor with Ray DiPasquale, who invited me to participate in a lot of external activities.
“When we got word that President DiPasquale was leaving, I was given the option of being appointed as administrator-in-charge, which I gladly accepted.
“It gave me a chance to really get a sense for what the job of the president is and balancing basically the role of the president with vice president. It’s been a good experience.”
Recently, Kowal and SUNY Plattsburgh President Dr. Alexander Enyedi held a signing ceremony for a dual-admission program between the colleges.
“Again like I said in my beginning comments, I know I can make a difference,” Kowal said.
“For me, I am very, very much a firm believer in the role and mission of our community college.
“And as partners with businesses, industries, organizations, agencies and other institutions of education, particularly SUNY Plattsburgh, I know that our relationship there would be one that I really want to continue to nurture and work on for shared opportunities.”
“That’s my story, my journey.”
