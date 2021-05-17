KEESEVILLE – This summer, AdkAction's Mobile Pollinator Garden Trailer AKA “Pollinator-Mobile” will bushwhack the Adirondacks, planting community pollinator gardens and leaving blooms, bees, and butterflies in its wake.
“We are going to take our mobile pollinator garden trailer out throughout the communities to plant the gardens,” Brittany Christenson, executive director, said.
“We're going to be engaging about 100 volunteers for that project. We have a volunteer sign-up form on our website, and we encourage people to sign up and then they will receive specific opportunities.
“So if they want to help us plant gardens, they can."
Eleven new garden sites in and around the Adirondacks have been chosen to receive gardens as part of the nonprofit's hands-on pollinator conservation efforts, according to a news release.
POLLINATOR GARDEN 101
A pollinator garden is one planted mostly with flowers that provide nectar or pollen for a broad range of pollinating insects.
Native flowering plants are best, and pesticides and other chemicals are avoided. These habitats can be beautiful and they attract birds and other wildlife in addition to pollinators.
This year's pollinator gardens will include bee balm, milkweed, white turtlehead, mountain mint, phlox, and other pollinator-friendly pesticide-free native plants.
Schools, libraries, hospitals, municipal parks, and other community sites were invited to apply through AdkAction's Garden Assistance Program.
GARDEN RECIPIENTS
After reviewing a record number of applications, the Adirondack Pollinator Project selected the following sites to receive gardens this summer are:
POLLINATOR ADVOCATES
AdkAction's 11th pollinator garden is generously funded by Olivia and Victoria, two young pollinator advocates who donated the proceeds of their annual lemonade stand for the past two summers to the Adirondack Pollinator Project.
AdkAction will be planting a pollinator garden in Elizabethtown named after both Olivia and Victoria, and will be working with them to choose the location. Their donation will directly support the materials needed for the garden.
Many more students across the region, from Pre-K through College, will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on learning through the Pollinator Garden Assistance Program, with several of the school, camp, and park locations planning to use their new pollinator gardens for educational purposes.
"Our students will be able to blend their classroom learning with the experiential learning experience of tending and monitoring a pollinator garden," said St. Bernard's School Principal Andrea Kilbourne-Hill.
“We are grateful to AdkAction for the opportunity to provide an enriching educational experience while helping to become better stewards of our world."
“Mountain Lake PBS is excited to host a family engagement event during the garden installation for children of all ages, connecting the pollinator garden with ecological stewardship and STEAM learning” Logan Brody, education coordinator, said.
“Children will have the opportunity to plant a pollinator plant and will receive fun, educational resources and take-home activities.”
This year's gardens will join 15 sites across the region where the Adirondack Pollinator Project installed community gardens in 2018 and 2019.
No gardens were installed in 2020 as the Pollinator Project postponed all volunteer activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Adirondack Pollinator Project is a project of AdkAction in collaboration with The Wild Center, Lake Placid Land Conservancy, and Paul Smith's College.
The Mobile Pollinator Garden Trailer is made possible by a generous grant from Flow Hive.
For more information, go to: www.adkaction.org/pollinators
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.