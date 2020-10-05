GLENS FALLS – ADK Wellness Connections can answer any question anyone or any provider can have when searching for local resources.
“The ADK Wellness Connections is a free centralized coordinated online resource and referral network, and it's sponsored by Adirondack Health Institute (AHI),”
Victoria Knierim, community engagement facilitator at AHI, said.
“We launched this network two years ago. It came out of an initiative through the New York State Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment Program. Through that program, it was a five-year program.”
ONE PLATFORM
The overall goal was to fundamentally restructure the healthcare system.
“Through the work that I do at AHI, the ADK Wellness Connections Network came out of an initiative through that program,” she said.
“We are a nonprofit, so we are involved with a number of different population health and community health programs.
In working with community providers, we were hearing from community partners that this not one centralized platform where people can go and communicate under one platform.”
The network arose out of a need to connect community partners to one common platform and to better coordinate care.
“Through my work at AHI, a lot of people are working within their own silos,” Knierim said.
“It was important to have a network like this so we can all really start working more collaboratively and providing a more holistic-whole-person care and really working together more as a community. It's been great to connect community partners.”
It also allows community members to connect to resources as well through the ADK Wellness Connections website. (www.adkwellnessconnections.org).
THREE-PRONGED REFERRALS
Referrals for services can be accessed three different ways through the platform.
“For community members, they can self-refer through the platform,”Knierim said.
“We have a public facing website
Once they get onto our website, they can click 'Get Connected,' choose the county that they live in, and fill out some basic demographic information, sign a consent form, and they'll get connected to to their local Coordination Center.”
AHI serves nine counties within upstate New York including Clinton, Essex and Franklin.
“The way the network works, individuals can self refer or work through providers in the network,” she said.
“We have providers across the continuum in the network. So, we have healthcare providers and we also have social care providers.” The networks serves all different service sector categories such as transportation, food assistance, housing, mental and behavioral health services, local primary care providers, and social support.
“This platform can connect an individual to a wide range of services, really everything and anything you can get connected to through the resource,” Knierim said.
“Whether or not it's a community member referring themselves directly to the network or providers who sign on to this network.”
DIRECT LINKAGE
Providers can send direct provider-to-provider referrals.
“So say if you are a local food pantry, and you're working with a client and they present with maybe a housing need,” Knierim said.
“That local provider can send that referral directly on that housing authority. Or if you're a provider, say again you're that food pantry and you're working with an individual they present maybe saying they need financial assistance.
“But as a food service provider, you're not too sure in the community who might be able to fill that need.”
The network up has three Coordinator Centers.
“So that community provider can send that referral to the Coordination Center within their region or where that individual is seeking services,” Knierim said.
Behavioral Health Services North runs the Coordination Center for Clinton, Essex, and Franklin counties.
“Charles Lack is the referral coordination specialist at BHSN,” she said.
“So, he's the one who is really the expert to managing those referrals. He will pick up that referral whether it will be from a community provider sending it or if it's a community member self-referring through the network; he'll get that referral and he is the one who will connect that individual to whatever resource that the individual may be in need of. He will send it on to the most appropriate provider.”
PROVIDERS CAN JOIN
Community providers, social or clinical providers in the region, looking to join the network can do so through the website.
“They can click on a link for 'Service Providers' and fill out a quick 'Partner Interest Survey,'” Knierim said.
“Either myself or someone from Unite Us, which is the IT that powers the network, will reach out to that community provider and get them the necessary paperwork to enroll.”
The network is free to community members and providers, and it is a Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant platform.
“It's a great way overall to get connected,” Knierim said.
“It's a closed-loop referral system. So that means when someone sends a referral through the platform, you an track that client's journey from start to finish. You know what the outcome is.”
Knierim encourages the public to check out network's website. “Especially now during these difficult times with COVID, it really takes the onus of community members and providers,” she said.
“It really allows real local Coordination Center to help lift a lot of the pressure off of agencies who might be closed or folks who may not know where to go for resources.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.