PLATTSBURGH — The Adirondack Regional Blood Center, a program of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH), is conducting several blood drives open to the community this month and asks all eligible donors to consider donating.
Here are several opportunities to give blood:
·Friday, Feb. 4: Clinton County Government Center, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 7: Willsboro Fire Department, 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8: Brushton-Moira American Legion Post 939, 4-7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11: Village of Malone office, 9 a.m.-Noon
Thursday, Feb. 17: Elizabethtown Community Hospital, Noon-4 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18: CVPH Auditorium A, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 21: St. Augustine Parish Center, Peru, 3-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22: North Country Community College, Malone, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23: Clinton Community College, Stafford lobby, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 28: Adirondack Medical Center, Redfield Room, Noon-4 p.m.
Blood donors are registered electronically and should have their donor card or another form of identification with them to donate.
To protect the safety of the donors and the donor team during a community drive, a number of safety measures are in place.
Donors undergo a COVID-19 screening and phlebotomists limit close contact while still providing exceptional care.
Phlebotomists and donors are masked and cots are placed an appropriate distance apart.
The Donor Center at 85 Plaza Blvd, is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Blood collected by the Adirondack Regional Blood Center stays in the North Country, helping hundreds of people in this region. Its success rests on the generosity of donors and sponsors.
Learn more about the Adirondack Regional Blood Center, giving blood and becoming a sponsor at UVMHealth.org/GiveBlood or call (518) 562-7406.
