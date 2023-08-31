PLATTSBURGH — The Adirondack Regional Blood Center, a program of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) has scheduled a number of community blood drives in September.
The regional blood drives are now listed here:
- Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Holy Name Church Hall in AuSable Forks, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 8, at the Clinton County ARC on New York Road in Plattsburgh, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Long Lake Town Hall from noon to 3 p.m.
- Monday, Sept. 18, at the Champlain EMS station, co-sponsored by Knights of Columbus, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Altona Fire Department, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the St. Lawrence County Human Services Center, Canton, from noon to 3 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Saranac Lake EMS Station, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 22, at the Surgical Pain Center of the Adirondacks, Tom Miller Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Monday, Sept. 25, at the West Chazy Fire Department, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Brushton-Moira American Legion, Moira, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 27, at SUNY Plattsburgh in the Angell Center, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Beekmantown Fire Department, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 29, at Burke Adult Center, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Additionally, The Adirondack Regional Blood Donor Center, located at 85 Plaza Blvd., is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with walk-ins welcome.
Blood collected by the Adirondack Regional Blood Center stays in the North Country, helping hundreds of people in this region. Its success rests on the generosity of donors and sponsors.
A donor card or another form of identification is required to give. Learn more about the Adirondack Regional Blood Center, giving blood and becoming a sponsor at UVMHealth.org/GiveBlood or call (518) 562-7406.
