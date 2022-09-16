SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack Regional Airport has been awarded $8.5 million, through the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, to be used toward the modernization of the passenger terminal.
The award will be administered by the New York State Department of Transportation and requires no match from the town.
Renovations include an expansion of the central receiving area, LED lighting to illuminate the space, new wayfinding signage and various HVAC enhancements.
The area post-security will be reconfigured to provide additional space and a new wall with large windows will be constructed for natural light and a view of the surrounding Adirondacks. There are plans to relocate and expand the cafe.
The Adirondack Regional Airport is one of nine airports to receive award funding through this competition.
