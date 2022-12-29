KEENE — The merger of two nationally accredited land trusts will streamlines operations and ensures continued open space protection in New York’s Adirondack Park, officials say.
Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the Lake Placid Land Conservancy (LPLC) will merge into the Adirondack Land Trust as approved by the New York State Attorney General’s office and the Secretary of State.
The assets, programs and land stewardship responsibilities of LPLC will be transferred to the Adirondack Land Trust.
472 ACRES
Through the merger, 472 acres in the towns of North Elba, Jay, Keene and Wilmington will be added to the Adirondack Land Trust’s portfolio of land protection sites. This includes the Three Sisters Preserve in Wilmington, which is a popular destination for mountain biking, trail running, hiking and snowshoeing, and serves as a community connector between the town’s bike skills park and Forest Preserve trails adjacent to Hardy Road.
Public access will remain the same and preserve signage will be updated.
THREE SISTERS MAINTENANCE
Under a cooperative agreement with the Adirondack Land Trust, the Barkeater Trails Alliance (BETA) will continue to maintain the trails at Three Sisters Preserve, and plans are in the works to add new segments in coming years.
“This merger reflects the alignment of interests and mutual respect of both organizations,” said land trust Board Chair Bill Paternotte.
“We are honored to carry LPLC’s work forward under the Adirondack Land Trust banner.”
“It was a pleasure working with the experienced and professional staff of Adirondack Land Trust through the merger process. It further confirms that our decision to merge will get more conservation done and benefit all who care about land protection in the Adirondacks,” LPLC Board Chair Greg Fetters, who played a lead role facilitating the merger, said.
“This merger fortifies our commitment to the Ausable and Saranac River watersheds as key parts of the broader geography we serve,” land trust Executive Director Mike Carr, said.
“Our work is always about commitment to place.”
The Adirondack Land Trust works to forever conserve the forests, farmlands, waters and wild places that advance the quality of life of communities and the ecological integrity of the Adirondacks.
Since 1984, the land trust has protected 27,606 acres at 100 sites in 43 towns and 10 counties throughout the Adirondacks.
