ELIZABETHTOWN — The year 1922 is considered seminal for continued promotion of exploring the Adirondacks with its wilderness and the 46 High Peaks, and thus a day-long celebration of special events were presented at the Adirondack History Museum.
The formation of the Adirondack Mountain Club, the publication of Robert Marshall’s “The High Peaks of the Adirondacks”, and Grace Hudowalski’s first 46er ascent of Mount Marcy were the themes.
In addition to being the first woman to climb all Adirondack High Peaks, Hudowalski wrote thousands of congratulatory letters to new 46ers while she was well into her 90s.
NEW EXHIBIT
The celebratory events included lectures and presentations, a screening of “The Mountains Will Wait for You,” and a retrospective on the Adirondack Mountain Club (AMC).
This coincides with a new museum exhibit revolving around 1922 and its effect on the promotion of recreation, development, and stewardship on the Adirondack High Peaks.
The featured speakers/presentations included: “The High Peaks — A Century Ago”, Sharp Swan; “Building the Trails and Making Them Known,” Tony Goodwin; “Healing and Empowerment in the High Peaks,” Bethany Garretson and “The Mountains Will Wait for You”, a film by Fred Schwoebel.
Peggy Lynn and Dan Duggan entertained with original songs honoring Grace Hudowalski, photographer Senaca Ray Stoddard, Pete Seeger, and others prominent in the field of promoting love for the great outdoors.
STATE PROCLAMATION
The day’s activities concluded with NY State Senator Dan Stec presents ADK Executive Director Julia Goren with a proclamation from the NYS Assembly and Senate recognizing the organization’s centennial.
In part the legislative resolution stated: The ADK is a leader in outdoor education, offering programs from map and compass basics to rock-climbing skills; Managing the Summit Stewardship Program; Building trails with modern, sustainable trail designs; Working with others in alleviating the impact of high use; and for its “unbridled enthusiasm, and uncompromising standard in excellence.”
The Adirondack History Center Museum is located at the corner of Hand Avenue and 7590 Routes 9N and 9 in Elizabethtown. For additional information go to adkhistorymuseum.org; Call 518-873-6466.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.