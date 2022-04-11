LEWIS — The Adirondack Harvest Festival will return to its one-day, in-person format at the Essex County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 24.
This will be the first time the event has fully returned to the Essex County Fairgrounds for one large in-person event since 2019.
The event will follow the same format as past festivals, with a large farmers’ market, local food trucks, beer tent, demonstrations and talks, kids’ activities, farm animals, and more.
Because of the festival’s outdoor format, and the increased availability of masks and COVID testing, organizers are confident that they will be able to offer a safe event this year, a news release said.
The Adirondack Harvest Festival was created in 2016 by local community members who wanted to celebrate and showcase local food and farms in the Champlain Valley.
Each year this highly anticipated popular event has grown, with more than 3,000 visitors traveling from near and far to attend in 2019.
CELEBRATES ADK COMMUNITY
The event is free to attend and acts as an economic stimulus for participating farms, artists and local towns, provides all-ages education about agriculture in the region, and celebrates the unique sense of community in the Adirondacks where farms and nature thrive together, the release said.
As with everything, the Adirondack Harvest Festival has taken a different shape for the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic with an online and self-guided event in 2020, and an “Open Farm Week” featuring a whole week of many smaller events across the Adirondacks in 2021.
The 2022 Adirondack Harvest Festival plans to showcase:
• Farmers’ and artisan market
• Demonstrations and talks
• Food trucks serving local food
• Hands-on activities
• Local craft beer tent
• Live music
• Hike through farmland on a Champlain Area Trail
• Farm animals
• Kids’ activities
• Draft horse and wagon rides
• 4-H presentations
• Horse barrel racing
“We are so excited to host the Adirondack Harvest Festival in its traditional format again this year,” Laurie Davis of Adirondack Harvest said.
“The festival is truly a celebration of the harvest season, and it is such a great way for people to come together to show our collective appreciation of all that our agricultural community does as stewards of the Adirondacks.”
Last year’s Open Farm Week was such a success that Adirondack Harvest plans to host both separate events this year.
A more region-specific Open Farm Weekend is tentatively planned for September 2-5. Much more information on that event to come.
“Open Farm Week was such a great event last year,” Adam Reed, owner of Tangelroot Farm in Essex, said.
“And the one-day festival at the fairgrounds is a special event too. It’s great to see Adirondack Harvest host both events this year so we can invite folks to our farms to see how things work up close, and also celebrate the harvest season at the festival.”
SPONSORS/DONATIONS
Contributions from generous sponsors make this event free for everyone. If interested in sponsoring the event or individually making a donation to the Adirondack Harvest Festival, go to website: www.adirondackharvest.com
VENDORS
If your business grows, makes, or sells a locally harvested offering, and you would like to be a vendor at the festival, review the requirements at website.
TABLING/DEMOS/VOLUNTEERS
If you’d like to volunteer your time on the day of the festival, give a talk or demonstration, or host a table for your organization, please visit website.
Adirondack Harvest Festival organizers will continue to monitor regional COVID-19 infection rates and will work with participating businesses and volunteers to keep community members safe.
For more updates from Adirondack Harvest, including information on attending the 2022 festival, make sure to sign up for email updates here.
