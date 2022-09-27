PAUL SMITHS — Adirondack Wild will meet at Paul Smith’s Visitor Interpretive Center on Friday, Oct. 14.
The 2022 Wilderness and Wild Stewardship Awards will be announced.
Paul Smith’s VIC is located at 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths.
The event in the VIC auditorium runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Please bring your own lunches. Light refreshments will be available. Face masking is recommended.
Same day registration begins at 10:30 a.m., but advance registration is appreciated.
To register in advance, visit adirondackwild.org and email Ken Rimany at: krimany@adirondackwild.org.
The schedule is as follows:
• Opening: The meeting opens at 11 a.m. with presentations from Adirondack Wild’s staff and board members.
• Lunch: There will be break for lunch at 12 noon. Please bring your own lunch. Light refreshments will be available.
• Panel discussion: A 1 p.m. panel on Cooperative Stewardship of Adirondack Lakes and Ponds will feature speakers from Adirondack Wild, the Adirondack Watershed Institute of Paul Smith’s College, and the Adirondack Explorer. All are welcome to join the conversation about achieving higher levels of collaboration for Adirondack lakes and ponds.
• Honorees: At 2 p.m., help Adirondack Wild to celebrate its 2022 awardees:
The Paul Schaefer Wilderness Award will be presented to Scott van Laer, Director of Paul Smith’s College Visitor Interpretive Center, and DEC Forest Ranger (retired), High Peaks Wilderness area, for Scott’s quarter-century of work to help the public to navigate and prepare for wilderness characteristics and conditions in all seasons.
The Wild Stewardship Award will be presented to Tracy Ormsbee, Publisher, Adirondack Explorer magazine, Saranac Lake, on behalf of her leadership of the extraordinarily talented writers and photographers featuring wildland stewardship activity throughout the Adirondack Park.
This year’s Champion of the Forest Preserve will be presented to Lou Curth of Lake Placid for his 40 years of service as a NYS DEC Forest Ranger, retiring as Forest Ranger Captain, but never ceasing his ongoing advocacy for the Forest Preserve and for higher levels of diversity and inclusion among its state and private stewards.
For more information, call 518-327-6241
