KEESEVILLE — The Adirondack Rural Revitalization Program (ARRP) guidelines and application form are now available on the Adirondack Architectural Heritage (AARCH) website.
The Adirondack Rural Revitalization Program is supported in part by a Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant from the Historic Preservation Fund administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior.
This program will fund capital rehabilitation projects that foster community vibrancy and enhance sense of place within our region’s community and agricultural centers, with a focus on historic main street and agricultural buildings.
The ARRP will drive investment in North Country communities, providing assistance to small business owners and nonprofits while encouraging rehabilitation in our historic community cores.
Applicants must affirmatively answer pre-qualification questions to determine eligibility and access a full application.
Application deadline is Aug. 11. A downloadable copy of these program guidelines is available as a PDF at: https://tinyurl.com/mwtz376b
Question and Answer Sessions
AARCH will host two virtual information sessions to answer any questions. Pre-registration is required. Please send questions to adkrural@aarch.org.
Session 1: June 5: 12:30 p.m. — 1:30 p.m.
Session 2: July 10: 4 p.m. — 5 p.m.
Adirondack Architectural Heritage is the nonprofit, historic preservation organization for the Adirondack region with an educational mission to promote better public understanding, appreciation, and stewardship of the region’s architecture and communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.