PLATTSBURGH — The Adirondack Regional Blood Center, a program of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH), has implemented new guidelines from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that will make more people in the North Country eligible to donate blood more often.
The FDA, according to a news release, has reduced the deferral period, or the amount of time that must pass before an individual is eligible to give blood, for a significant number of situations. Most notably, deferrals have gone from 12 months down to 3 months for potential donors who have:
· Accidental needle sticks.
· Tattoos.
· Ear or body piercings.
Instead of waiting for a full year, those who have traveled to or lived in Europe (including military veterans) can now, in most cases, donate three months after returning to the U.S. Anyone who is interested in donating can call the Blood Center at (518) 562-7406 to determine their eligibility.
Officials with the Blood Center emphasize that donor and recipient safety were a key part in the guideline revisions.
“Advances in donor testing make it safer than ever for anyone who needs blood,” Blood Bank and Donor Center Manager Christi Beck said.
“We are able to catch potential infectious diseases in the blood much earlier now, which is what allowed the FDA to reduce time frames for a number of scenarios.”
The changes have also been made in light of a serious blood shortage impacting the entire country, including our region. Beck encourages anyone who is healthy and willing to donate now.
“If you come in and donate, you really can save a life," Beck said.
"We can’t all be doctors, nurses, police or firefighters. But giving blood is something just about anyone can do. It’s easy and doesn’t take a lot of time. But, the result is you can make a huge difference in someone’s life."
There are remaining blood drives open to the community in the month of August:
Blood donors are now registered electronically and should have their donor card or another form of identification with them to donate.
To protect the safety of the donors and the donor team during a community drive, a number of safety measures are in place.
Donors undergo a COVID-19 screening and phlebotomists are able to limit close contact while still providing exceptional care. Phlebotomists and donors are masked and cots are placed an appropriate distance apart.
The Donor Center at 85 Plaza Boulevard is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
No appointment is necessary to donate blood.
Blood collected by the Adirondack Regional Blood Center stays in the North Country, helping hundreds of people in this region at hospitals in Elizabethtown, Plattsburgh, Malone, Massena, Saranac Lake and Glens Falls.
Its success rests on the generosity of donors and sponsors.
Learn more about the Adirondack Regional Blood Center, giving blood and becoming a sponsor at UVMHealth.org/GiveBlood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.