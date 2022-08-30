PLATTSBURGH —Right now, supply levels are adequate at the Adirondack Regional Blood Center, a program of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH).
“We’re doing okay,” Hope Costin, RN, said.
“But of course, we go up and down all the time. We could have a massive trauma at any moment and wipe out our blood. Again, we need the A neg (negative) and O neg, actually every blood type.”
SUPPLYING HOSPITALS
The Blood Center is holding its own, but anything can happen in the next 10 minutes and decrease the center’s supply, according to Costin.
“We keep as much as we can because we do supply other hospitals in our area,” she said.
“We supply Ticonderoga, Alice Hyde, Massena, ourselves and E’town hospitals. As much as we can get, we love to have onboard because as I said, you never know.”
Blood lasts for 42 days. Platelets last five days. Plasma, when frozen, is good for a year.
CONSTANT BATTLE
“Every single day, we’re out on drives,” Costin said.
“It’s a constant battle keeping our supplies up.”
To that end, the Adirondack Regional Blood Center is conducting several blood drives open to the community in September and asks all eligible donors to consider donating. (See BOX)
COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS
To protect the safety of the donors and the donor team during a community drive, a number of safety measures are in place. Donors undergo a COVID-19 screening and phlebotomists limit close contact while still providing exceptional care.
Phlebotomists and donors are masked and cots are placed an appropriate distance apart.
Located at 85 Plaza Blvd., the Adirondack Regional Donor Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcome. A donor card or another form of identification is required to give.
STAYS LOCAL
Blood collected by the Adirondack Regional Blood Center stays in the North Country, helping hundreds of people in this region.
Its success rests on the generosity of donors and sponsors.
Learn more about the Adirondack Regional Blood Center, giving blood and becoming a sponsor at UVMHealth.org/GiveBlood or call (518) 562-7406.
