PLATTSBURGH — The Adirondack Regional Blood Center, a program of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH), is conducting several blood drives open to the community this month and asks all eligible donors to consider donating.
The following is the remaining September schedule of community drives:
• Tuesday, September 27, Brushton-Moira American Legion, 4 to 7 p.m.
• Wednesday, September 28, Alice Hyde Medical Center, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is co-sponsor Assemblyman D. Billy Jones.
• Thursday, September 29, Lakeside Coffee, Rouses Point, 8 a.m. to Noon.
To protect the safety of the donors and the donor team during a community drive, a number of safety measures are in place. Donors undergo a COVID-19 screening and phlebotomists limit close contact while still providing exceptional care.
Phlebotomists and donors are masked and cots are placed an appropriate distance apart.
Located at 85 Plaza Blvd., the Adirondack Regional Donor Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcome. A donor card or another form of identification is required to give.
Blood collected by the Adirondack Regional Blood Center stays in the North Country, helping hundreds of people in this region. Its success rests on the generosity of donors and sponsors.
